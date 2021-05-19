Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON STATE-POLICE REFORM

Washington governor signs sweeping police reform measures

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed one of the nation’s most ambitious packages of police accountability legislation, prompted by last year’s outcry for racial justice. The bills signed Tuesday include measures that ban police from using chokeholds, neck restraints and no-knock warrants, restrict the use of tear gas and vehicle pursuits, and require officers to intervene if their colleagues engage in excessive force. Inslee said the new laws give Washington the most transparent and effective police accountability laws in the country. Floyd’s killing last May and the protests that followed led to a wave of police reforms in dozens of states.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASKS

King County’s top health official: Keep your mask on indoors

SEATTLE (AP) — The top public health official in Washington’s largest county is urging residents to keep wearing masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The Seattle Times reports that’s despite the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance relaxing mask requirements for vaccinated people. Public Health – Seattle & King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said that for now, Seattle and King County residents are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks while the agency evaluates its mask mandate. Duchin said Monday that he agreed with a statement saying the point of vaccinating most of the population is to get us all to the point where we halt viral transmission & everyone can then interact unmasked.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-BUDGET

Governor signs $59 billion, two-year budget for Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a $59 billion, two-year state operating budget that he said would help provide “relief, recovery and resilience” from the widespread effects of the pandemic. Inslee on Tuesday also signed an $11.8 billion transportation budget and a $6.3 billion state construction budget. He says the operating budget makes vital investments in areas such as public health, homelessness, climate change, access to broadband and child care. Inslee says it was a good thing lawmakers previously resisted widespread calls to slash state spending for services because the budget situation improved during the year. Republicans complained about new and higher taxes and the size of the budget.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

All Washington counties move to Phase 3 reopening

SEATTLE (AP) — Four counties that had been in a more restrictive second phase of Washington state’s current COVID-19 reopening plan have joined the 35 other counties in Phase 3 as of Tuesday. Cowlitz, Ferry, Pierce and Whitman counties were previously in Phase 2. In Phase 3, restaurants, bars and gyms can operate at 50% indoor capacity. The decision to move all counties to Phase 3 and announce the tentative June 30 reopening plans comes amid declining COVID-19 case counts and a push to increase vaccination rates. State Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said on Tuesday that about 59% percent of Washingtonians age 16 and up have gotten a first vaccine dose. When that number reaches 70%, officials have said the economy can fully reopen.

PHILANTHROPY-BILL GATES

Bill Gates’ leadership roles stay intact despite allegations

SEATTLE (AP) — Despite damaging allegations suggesting Bill Gates pursued women who worked for him, don’t expect changes to his roles at the two iconic institutions he co-founded, Microsoft and his namesake philanthropic foundation, raising accountability concerns from critics. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it is not investigating the allegations in the media. Microsoft Corp. said the company hired a law firm in late 2019 to conduct an investigation after a Microsoft engineer alleged in a letter that she had a sexual relationship with Gates over several years. Gates’ private office spokesperson called it “an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably.”

AP-US-AMAZON-FACIAL-RECOGNITION

Amazon to extend pause on police use of facial recognition

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it will extend its ban on police use of its face-recognition technology beyond the one-year pause it announced last year. Amazon and other technology companies have been under pressure from civil rights activists and their own workers to halt the sale of face-recognition technology to law enforcement agencies. One concern is that the technology can incorrectly identify people with darker skin. Last June, Amazon announced that it would pause use of its facial-recognition for a year. Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. didn’t say on Tuesday why its ban was extended or how long it would last.

FISHERS-NORTH CASCADES

1st wild fishers born in North Cascades in decades

SEATTLE (AP) — The first wild members of the wolverine family known as fishers have been born in the North Cascades for the first time in decades. KING-TV reports a coalition of wildlife agencies announced the discovery Monday, saying a female fisher was seen on a trail camera in April. The fisher was photographed moving four kits at her den in western Chelan County. Fishers are native to Washington forests but were eliminated by the mid-1900s through trapping and habitat loss. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Biologist Dr. Jeff Lewis said seeing fisher F105 and her kits is a wonderful first indication that the North Cascades Ecosystem can support a reproductive population of fishers.

HIGHWAY WORKER-FATAL CRASH

Driver arrested after construction worker fatally hit

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A judge has set bail at $1 million for a driver who authorities say fatally hit a construction site worker in Washington state last weekend. Police say the driver’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit. The Tri-City Herald reported Tuesday that Jada J. Gibson is being held in the Yakima County jail following the death of Bonnie M. Stewart. Authorities said Gibson was driving Saturday near the Yakima River Bridge when she hit the construction worker. Stewart died and two passengers in the vehicle were injured. Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp says Gibson should be released, citing a “really high” bail for her first alleged crime.

ILLEGAL FIREARMS PURCHASE

Seattle man charged with false statements during gun buys

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man has been charged in federal court with making false statements while purchasing 11 firearms. Quandre Reshawn Cranshaw was arrested Friday and made his initial appearance Monday. The indictment says Cranshaw purchased 11 guns in March and falsely stated he was the actual buyer of the firearms. Three of the guns were seized from a convicted felon less than 12 hours after the purchases. It was not known if Cranshaw has a lawyer. Prosecutors say it’s a federal felony to pretend you’re buying a gun for yourself when you’re actually buying the firearm for someone else who cannot pass a background check.

HAZARD TREE CUTTING REVIEW

Arborist hired after outcry about excessive tree cutting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is hiring a Pacific Northwest-based arborist to review the state’s removal of trees in wildfire burn areas after recent concerns that the operation has been hasty and excessive. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Oregon Office of Emergency Management announced Monday that Galen Wright has been hired as an independent contractor to review the hazard tree effort. Wright is president of Washington Forest Consultants, Inc. He is tasked with providing a full assessment of Oregon’s program and his recommendations are due in June.