Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, May. 19.

Wednesday, May. 19 1:00 PM Acting Oregon Employment Department Director David Gerstenfeld holds weekly media briefing

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Melanni Rosales, Oregon Employment Department, OED_Communications@oregon.gov

Members of the media must RSVP for call information by emailing OED_Communications@oregon.gov by 12 p.m. PT on May 19.

Wednesday, May. 19 – Thursday, May. 20 WGA Western Prosperity Roundtable Inaugural Forum (virtual) – Western Prosperity Roundtable Inaugural Forum, virtual event hosted by the Western Governors’ Association to launch the Western Prosperity Roundtable, a new platform for WGA’s work on policies that advance Western Governors’ vision for expanded prosperity throughout the West. Day one includes governors’ remarks on ‘The Imperative for Action’, with speakers Governors Kate Brown (Oregon), Brad Little (Idaho), and Doug Burgum (North Dakota) explaining the objectives of the Roundtable and ‘why are they so critical at this time for the West’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.westgov.org, https://twitter.com/westgov

Contacts: Joe Rassenfoss, WGA Communications Director, joe@westgov.org, 1 720 897 4555

Thursday, May. 20 3:00 PM Oregon Health Forum on declaring racism a public health crisis – ‘Racism as a Public Health Crisis: From Declaration to Action’ Oregon Right to Health Executive Director Leslie Gregory, Alliance of Black Nurses Association of Oregon Chapter President Danaya Hall, and Interim Multnomah County Health Department Director Ebony Sloan Clarke

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregonhealthforum.org, https://twitter.com/ORHealthForum

Contacts: Judy Lundeen, Oregon Health Forum, judy@oregonhealthforum.org

Thursday, May. 20 3:00 PM Marion County Parks Commission meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.co.marion.or.us/

Contacts: Elizabeth Parker , Marion County, OR, eparker@co.marion.or.us, 1 503 365 3178