AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, May. 19.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, May. 19 1:00 PM Bipartisan lawmakers outline New Democrat Coalition priorities – Democratic Reps. Suzan DelBene, Sharice Davids, Norma Torres and Carolyn Bourdeaux and Republican Rep. Stacey Plaskett outline New Democrat Coalition Infrastructure Priorities

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://delbene.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repdelbene

Contacts: Chad Prince, Office of Rep. Suzan DelBene, chad.prince@mail.house.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 19 3:30 PM Dem Sen. Patty Murray discusses efforts to ‘make higher education more accessible and affordable for everyone’ – Democratic Sen. Patty Murray holds a virtual town hall with College Success Foundation and Seattle Times, to discuss ‘her efforts to make higher education more accessible and affordable for everyone’ including the America’s College Promise Act and other key legislative initiatives. Other speakers include College Success Foundation CEO James Dorsey and Seattle Times Publisher Frank Blethen

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Amir Avin, Office of Sen. Patty Murray, amir_avin@murray.senate.gov

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, May. 19 9:00 AM Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=93295&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Trina Schurman, Nordstrom Investor Relations, 1 206 303 6503

——————–

Wednesday, May. 19 Microsoft Corp: Q4 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 20 9:00 AM Bipartisan lawmakers discuss push to reform prior authorization – Democratic Reps. Suzan DelBene and Ami Bera and Republican Reps. Mike Kelly Larry Bucshon hold a press call to discuss the bipartisan push to ‘make care for efficient for seniors’ by reforming prior authorization

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://delbene.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repdelbene

Contacts: Chad Prince, Office of Rep. Suzan DelBene, chad.prince@mail.house.gov

https://ushr.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItceiqrzwiHCOvGUOdQoX_k3OuwIkLZN8

——————–

——————–

Friday, May. 21 Documentary about Pink on Amazon Prime Video – ‘Pink: All I Know So Far’, documentary about singer-songwriter Pink, directed by Michael Gracey, becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. The film follows Pink on her 2019 ‘Beautiful Trauma’ world tour, as she tries to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer, and features footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/primevideo

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171

——————–

Friday, May. 21 Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren star in anthology drama series ‘Solos’ on Amazon Prime – ‘Solos’, seven-part anthology drama created by David Weil becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. The series spans the present and future and explores ‘the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human’. Stars Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Dame Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu. Directors include Weil, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/primevideo, #SolosPrime

Contacts: Alex Polansky, Amazon Studios, alex.polansky@amazonstudios.com