BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Want to know more about the AP’s coverage plans for the week? Sign up for our Monday and Friday lookahead newsletters.

Washington at 2:40 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Despite recent guidance from federal and state authorities, the top health officials in Washington’s most populated county are urging people to continue wearing face masks in public indoor settings. By Lisa Baumann. UPCOMING: 425 words by 4 p.m.

YALE STUDENT KILLED

A Connecticut judge set $20 million bail Thursday for a man charged with killing a Yale graduate student and eluding authorities for three months before being arrested in Alabama, where officials said he was caught living under a fake name with $19,000 in cash, a passport and several cellphones. By Dave Collins. SENT: 470 words.

SPORTS

SOC–USL-LOYAL-YEDLIN: DeAndre Yedlin joins San Diego Loyal ownership group

IN BRIEF

PURSE THEFT ASIAN WOMEN: Man arrested, accused of stealing purses from Asian women.

FATAL SHOOTING MAPLE VALLEY: Officials: Man who crashed into utility pole had been shot

FARMWORKER SAFETY: Labor and Industries creates new farmworker safety team.