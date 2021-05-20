Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Numbers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game show eastern Idaho is following trends across the state with above-average winter survival of mule deer fawns and elk calves. Iver Hull with Idaho Fish and Game told the Post Register that a mild winter and slightly lower snowpack contributed to the survival rate. Statewide, 77% of collared elk calves and 64% of mule deer fawns survived through the end of April. The department has been doing the survey for 23 years, and the average survival rate over that period is about 57%.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor. The 58-year-old Republican announced the decision Wednesday at a news conference in Idaho Falls with additional news conferences planned for later in the day in Boise and Coeur d’Alene. McGeachin is a businesswoman from Idaho Falls and served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 2002 to 2012. She contested Republican Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions when COVID-19 patients threatened to overwhelm the state’s healthcare system. McGeachin drew criticism in 2019 for posing with members of an antigovernment group in the Statehouse.

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A judge has ordered that a 16-year-old boy stand trial as an adult on a murder charge after police believe he was involved in a home invasion and fatal shooting in Lewiston earlier this year. The Lewiston Tribune reported Wednesday that Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans said Tuesday that there was probable cause to believe Demetri X. Ewing was one of the two people who broke into a Lewiston home on Jan. 8, shot Samuel Johns, then returned to a motel. Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam made the same determination last week for Ewing’s 43-year-old father, Clyde K. Ewing.

RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — When a student opened fire at an Idaho middle school, teacher Krista Gneiting directed children to safety, rushed to help a wounded victim and then calmly disarmed the sixth-grade shooter, hugging and consoling the girl until police arrived. While two students and the school custodian were shot May 6, all three survived. Gneiting talked about the school shooting in an interview with ABC News that aired Wednesday on “Good Morning America.” She said she knew the child had a mom somewhere who wasn’t aware the girl was in crisis. Gneiting says she just tried to let the girl know they would get through it together.