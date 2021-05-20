Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed a measure into law that gives that gives tenants facing financial struggles during the coronavirus pandemic more time to pay their past-due rent. People now have until Feb. 28, 2022, to pay back rent, instead of facing a July deadline. However, it doesn’t extend Oregon’s eviction moratorium past June 30 or forgive back rent. State lawmakers also passed a measure Wednesday to reinstate a moratorium on foreclosures. The bill is heading to the governor and would allow homeowners to pause or reduce their mortgage payments at least through June 30. The previous moratorium expired at the end of 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Employment Department says in July it will start upgrading the obsolete computer system that pays jobless benefits. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that would end a 12-year delay that caused a catastrophic breakdown in distributing aid during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon’s new system won’t be in place until 2024. Oregon was among the slowest in the nation at paying jobless benefits during the pandemic, with laid-off workers frequently waiting weeks or months for aid.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An investigator hired by the Oregon Legislature has concluded that Democrat Rep. Brad Witt, of Clatskanie, did not intend to tell a colleague that he would vote for her bill in exchange for sexual favors. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports, however, the investigator did find that Republican Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, of Prineville, “was not unreasonable” to interpret Witt’s text message as sexual harassment. According to screenshots of messages, the exchange happened after Breese-Iverson asked Witt to back her bill easing red tape for reservoir owners in her district. Witt says he’s gratified that the probe dealt with the facts and looks forward to a final resolution. Breese-Iverson didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has died a week after being hurt during an alleged kidnapping and car chase that ended with what police described as a gunfire exchange with officers in Silverton. The Statesman Journal reports the teen was pronounced dead at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. Kenneth Williams Peden III, of Woodburn, faces charges on suspicion of kidnapping the teen as well as attempted murder and assault charges. Peden is scheduled for an arraignment on indictment on May 21 at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.