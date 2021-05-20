Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say officers have arrested a man they think has been stealing purses and bags from more than a dozen women in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, Rainier Valley and Beacon Hill neighborhoods. The Seattle Times reports detectives believe he’s one of two men who has been approaching primarily Asian women between 40 and 80 years old outside grocery stores, then grabbing their bags and fleeing in a vehicle. According to probable-cause documents, the man was allegedly involved in about 14 cases of theft at Asian markets in Seattle from early April to mid-May. Police say most of the women had from $50 to $10,000 of cash in their purses.

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — The King County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after the body of a man who had been shot was found in his vehicle after it crashed into a nearby utility pole on Renton Maple Valley Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he died from the crash or the gunshot wound. A female passenger was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the official cause of death would be determined during an autopsy by the medical examiner’s office.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries is creating a new team aimed at improving farmworker safety. The team will work on worksite inspections, safety and outreach to farm operators and employees. The agency formed the team in response to “an unprecedented” 433 agriculture inspections in 2020 that led to employer citations for more than 500 violations. Worker fatalities in agriculture also increased from 10 in 2019 to 14 in 2020. Funding for the new team was approved in the new state budget signed by Gov. Jay Inslee earlier this week.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 56-year-old Washington man was sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole for traveling to Missouri to sexually assault a young girl. Timothy Smith, of Renton, Washington, was sentenced Wednesday for traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Prosecutors say the investigation began in 2018 when the girl told a friend that Smith had assaulted her. A school counselor notified the Missouri Department of Social Services. The girl told investigators Smith had assaulted her several times when she was between the ages of 5 and 12, both at Fort Leonard Wood and at a Missouri home. Smith will also have be on supervised release for the rest of his life after he serves his prison sentence.