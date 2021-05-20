Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Tarik Skubal struck out a career-high nine in his first win of the season, Harold Castro drove in three runs and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2. Skubal (1-6) scattered four hits over five innings, helping Detroit earn its first series sweep in Seattle since April 2006. With the sweep, which included Spencer Turnbull’s no-hitter on Tuesday night, Detroit has won four of its last five and eight of 10. The Mariners had nine hits against Tigers pitchers in the three-game series with 29 strikeouts.

UNDATED (AP) — Sometimes, the simplest explanation is the valid one: The number of hits per game in the major leagues has plummeted, so no-hitters are on the rise. Even so, this season has been a bit extreme. Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber pitched the majors’ sixth no-hitter against the Rangers, just a night after Spencer Turnbull’s gem, and 2021 is on pace to obliterate the modern record of seven no-hitters in a season. Cleveland, Seattle and Texas have already been no-hit twice, and of the 21 complete games that have been pitched this season, more than a quarter of them have been no-hitters.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Barcelona and Lyon will meet to open the Women’s International Champions Cup in August, while the host Portland Thorns will play the Houston Dash. The winners of both matches will also meet, with the losers playing in a third-place game at Portland’s Providence Park. The tournament, to be held Aug. 18-21 and broadcast on ESPN, will be the third WICC.