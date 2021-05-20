AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Thursday, May. 20.

Thursday, May. 20 8:00 AM Idaho Board of Health and Welfare meeting – Idaho Board of Health and Welfare meeting, including vote on the concurrence of an appointment to the Time Sensitive Emergency Council, omnibus non-fee rules, and presentation called ‘The Link Between Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and Family Breakdown’ from board member Dr Timothy Rarick

Weblinks: http://www.healthandwelfare.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDHW

Contacts: Niki Forbing-Orr, IDHW PIO, ForbingN@dhw.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0668

The general public can join the meeting in listen/watch-only mode by selecting this link: https://idhw.webex.com/idhw/onstage/g.php?MTID=e0f809cc16830b1d0fc1c6c7fc43cd9c0

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 20 5:30 PM New Meadows Ranger District hosts a public meeting to provide an overview of the Cold July Forest Restoration Project

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.fs.fed.us, https://twitter.com/forestservice

Contacts: Erin Phelps, USDA, erin.phelps@usda.gov, 1 208 514 5809

You may join the meeting online at https://usfs.zoomgov.com/j/1605952297 (meeting ID 160 595 2297), or by phone at 669-254-5252 (meeting ID 160 595 2297#).