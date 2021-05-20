Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Want to know more about the AP’s coverage plans for the week? Sign up for our Monday and Friday lookahead newsletters.

Idaho at 3 p.m.

ADVANCED-TEST-REACTOR-OVERHAUL

BOISE — Scientists in Idaho this summer plan to remove the 62,000-pound (28,100-kilogram) stainless steel lid on one of the world’s most powerful nuclear test reactors for a rare internal overhaul. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 733 words.

LIBRARY WORKER-SEXUAL HARASSMENT

BOISE — The Idaho Human Rights Commission says a Boise library employee was sexually harassed and discriminated against on the job because they are nonbinary. SENT: 672 words.

EDITORIAL ROUDNUP

Recent editorials from Idaho newspapers. SENT: 1684 words.

ELK-DEER-WINTER SURVIVAL

IDAHO FALLS — Numbers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game show eastern Idaho is following trends across the state with above-average winter survival of mule deer fawns and elk calves. SENT: 258 words.