Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ELK-DEER-WINTER SURVIVAL

Winter survival rate of deer, elk bodes well for hunters

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Numbers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game show eastern Idaho is following trends across the state with above-average winter survival of mule deer fawns and elk calves. Iver Hull with Idaho Fish and Game told the Post Register that a mild winter and slightly lower snowpack contributed to the survival rate. Statewide, 77% of collared elk calves and 64% of mule deer fawns survived through the end of April. The department has been doing the survey for 23 years, and the average survival rate over that period is about 57%.

MCGEACHIN-GOVERNOR RUN

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announces run for Idaho governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor. The 58-year-old Republican announced the decision Wednesday at a news conference in Idaho Falls with additional news conferences planned for later in the day in Boise and Coeur d’Alene. McGeachin is a businesswoman from Idaho Falls and served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 2002 to 2012. She contested Republican Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions when COVID-19 patients threatened to overwhelm the state’s healthcare system. McGeachin drew criticism in 2019 for posing with members of an antigovernment group in the Statehouse.

FATAL SHOOTING-ADULT CHARGE

Judge rules Idaho teen will face murder charge as adult

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A judge has ordered that a 16-year-old boy stand trial as an adult on a murder charge after police believe he was involved in a home invasion and fatal shooting in Lewiston earlier this year. The Lewiston Tribune reported Wednesday that Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans said Tuesday that there was probable cause to believe Demetri X. Ewing was one of the two people who broke into a Lewiston home on Jan. 8, shot Samuel Johns, then returned to a motel. Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam made the same determination last week for Ewing’s 43-year-old father, Clyde K. Ewing.

IDAHO SCHOOL SHOOTING-TEACHER

Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came

RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — When a student opened fire at an Idaho middle school, teacher Krista Gneiting directed children to safety, rushed to help a wounded victim and then calmly disarmed the sixth-grade shooter, hugging and consoling the girl until police arrived. While two students and the school custodian were shot May 6, all three survived. Gneiting talked about the school shooting in an interview with ABC News that aired Wednesday on “Good Morning America.” She said she knew the child had a mom somewhere who wasn’t aware the girl was in crisis. Gneiting says she just tried to let the girl know they would get through it together.

VETO-SIGNATURE GATHERING

Idaho governor vetoes bill limiting initiative signatures

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed a bill primarily intended to thwart medical marijuana initiative backers from collecting signatures at pot shops in neighboring states. The Republican governor in the veto message sent to lawmakers on Tuesday says the bill is discriminatory and unfair because it prevents qualified voters from participating in the state’s ballot initiative process. The bill would only allow military members and missionaries to sign ballot initiatives outside of Idaho. The families of military members would be ineligible, as would students traveling abroad. The bill passed the House but without enough votes to overcome a veto.

OREGON COUNTIES-IDAHO

Handful of Oregon counties vote to consider move into Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Five eastern Oregon counties have voted in support of considering becoming part of Idaho. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Baker, Grant, Lake, Malheur and Sherman counties joined Union and Jefferson with the Tuesday vote. Those counties voted last year to require county officials to study or promote joining Idaho. The chances of the counties joining Idaho are slim as it would require votes by both Oregon and Idaho legislatures and the U.S. Congress. The grassroots group Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho wants to move Oregon’s mostly rural eastern and southern counties — plus a few northern counties in California — into Idaho, believing they’d be better served in Idaho’s more conservative political environment.