Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

New law gives Oregon tenants until 2022 to pay back rent

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed a measure into law that gives that gives tenants facing financial struggles during the coronavirus pandemic more time to pay their past-due rent. People now have until Feb. 28, 2022, to pay back rent, instead of facing a July deadline. However, it doesn’t extend Oregon’s eviction moratorium past June 30 or forgive back rent. State lawmakers also passed a measure Wednesday to reinstate a moratorium on foreclosures. The bill is heading to the governor and would allow homeowners to pause or reduce their mortgage payments at least through June 30. The previous moratorium expired at the end of 2020.

State to start replacing 1990s unemployment benefits system

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Employment Department says in July it will start upgrading the obsolete computer system that pays jobless benefits. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that would end a 12-year delay that caused a catastrophic breakdown in distributing aid during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon’s new system won’t be in place until 2024. Oregon was among the slowest in the nation at paying jobless benefits during the pandemic, with laid-off workers frequently waiting weeks or months for aid.

Lawyer: Representative didn’t intend sexual favors for vote

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An investigator hired by the Oregon Legislature has concluded that Democrat Rep. Brad Witt, of Clatskanie, did not intend to tell a colleague that he would vote for her bill in exchange for sexual favors. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports, however, the investigator did find that Republican Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, of Prineville, “was not unreasonable” to interpret Witt’s text message as sexual harassment. According to screenshots of messages, the exchange happened after Breese-Iverson asked Witt to back her bill easing red tape for reservoir owners in her district. Witt says he’s gratified that the probe dealt with the facts and looks forward to a final resolution. Breese-Iverson didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Teen dies week after alleged kidnapping, police shootout

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has died a week after being hurt during an alleged kidnapping and car chase that ended with what police described as a gunfire exchange with officers in Silverton. The Statesman Journal reports the teen was pronounced dead at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. Kenneth Williams Peden III, of Woodburn, faces charges on suspicion of kidnapping the teen as well as attempted murder and assault charges. Peden is scheduled for an arraignment on indictment on May 21 at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.

Handful of Oregon counties vote to consider move into Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Five eastern Oregon counties have voted in support of considering becoming part of Idaho. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Baker, Grant, Lake, Malheur and Sherman counties joined Union and Jefferson with the Tuesday vote. Those counties voted last year to require county officials to study or promote joining Idaho. The chances of the counties joining Idaho are slim as it would require votes by both Oregon and Idaho legislatures and the U.S. Congress. The grassroots group Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho wants to move Oregon’s mostly rural eastern and southern counties — plus a few northern counties in California — into Idaho, believing they’d be better served in Idaho’s more conservative political environment.

Animal rescue owners charged with animal neglect

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two Portland residents have been charged with a dozens of criminal animal neglect counts after investigators say they mistreated and neglected animals at their pet facility. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Tori Head and Samantha Miller both face 157 counts of second-degree animal neglect, 13 counts of identity theft and 15 counts of second-degree forgery. They own Woofin Palooza which is described in court documents as a training, boarding, rescue and daycare for pets in Northeast Portland. Head and Miller are scheduled to appear in court July 16. It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys to comment on their case.

Oregon health officials release updated mask guidance

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials from the Oregon Health Authority released updated mask guidelines Tuesday, saying that businesses and churches can choose to no longer require masks and distancing for fully vaccinated people, but those places must have visitors show proof of vaccination. In addition masks are no longer required outdoors, although health officials recommend that people continue to wear a mask in crowded areas and in large gatherings. The new guidance follows a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement that fully vaccinated individuals could stop wearing masks and physical distancing in most public spaces. Oregonians have been required to wear masks inside public spaces and outside since last summer.

Assault suspect dies in shooting involving deputy

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a person suspected of domestic assault has died in a shooting involving a deputy in southwestern Oregon. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that at 11 a.m. Tuesday deputies were sent to a domestic assault in progress near Rogue River. The news release says before deputies arrived the suspect left in a vehicle. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Moran says the suspect returned several minutes later and “subsequently the deputy reported shots fired.” Moran says the suspect died at the scene and the deputy was not hurt. The Jackson County Major Assault Death Investigation Unit led by Medford police will investigate the incident.