Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Officials: Man who crashed into utility pole had been shot

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — The King County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after the body of a man who had been shot was found in his vehicle after it crashed into a nearby utility pole on Renton Maple Valley Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he died from the crash or the gunshot wound. A female passenger was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the official cause of death would be determined during an autopsy by the medical examiner’s office.

Labor and Industries creates new farmworker safety team

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries is creating a new team aimed at improving farmworker safety. The team will work on worksite inspections, safety and outreach to farm operators and employees. The agency formed the team in response to “an unprecedented” 433 agriculture inspections in 2020 that led to employer citations for more than 500 violations. Worker fatalities in agriculture also increased from 10 in 2019 to 14 in 2020. Funding for the new team was approved in the new state budget signed by Gov. Jay Inslee earlier this week.

Washington man sentenced for child sex abuse in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 56-year-old Washington man was sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole for traveling to Missouri to sexually assault a young girl. Timothy Smith, of Renton, Washington, was sentenced Wednesday for traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Prosecutors say the investigation began in 2018 when the girl told a friend that Smith had assaulted her. A school counselor notified the Missouri Department of Social Services. The girl told investigators Smith had assaulted her several times when she was between the ages of 5 and 12, both at Fort Leonard Wood and at a Missouri home. Smith will also have be on supervised release for the rest of his life after he serves his prison sentence.

Report blames tree blown into power lines for Malden fire

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A state investigation into the Labor Day fire that burned 80% of the homes in in the Whitman County town of Malden blames a damaged tree that was blown into power lines. The report by the Department of Natural Resource alleges that a closer inspection of the tree was warranted. The report does not specifically blame Avista Utilities for not inspecting or removing the tree. But it does note that branches of the Ponderosa pine tree fell into Avista’s powerlines and ignited the brush beneath. The strong winds then pushed the fire into Malden. About 120 homes, eight commercial buildings and 94 other structures were destroyed in the wildfire.

Jury convicts Everett man of stomping woman to death in 2019

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A jury has found a Washington state man guilty of stomping a woman to death after paying her for sex two years ago. The Daily Herald reported Wednesday that 31-year-old Jamel Alexander was convicted on Tuesday of first-degree murder in the killing of 29-year-old Shawna Brune following a three-week trial. Prosecutors said Alexander beat and stomped Brune after paying her $100 for sex near a parking lot in Everett in October 2019. His attorneys argued that the detectives handled the case unfairly because Alexander is Black. Prosecutors argued the evidence simply pointed to Alexander. Judge George Appel scheduled a sentencing hearing for Friday.

8-year-old dies after being shot by teen handling pellet gun

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Grant County Sheriff’s officials say an 8-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the chest with a pellet gun in Moses Lake. Kyle Foreman with the sheriff’s office says the shooting is being investigated as a “terrible accident.” Authorities say a 13-year-old was handling the gun at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when it went off, striking the 8-year-old. Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the 8-year-old died at the scene. The name of the boy who was killed is expected to be released by the coroner’s office on Wednesday.

Land buy adds 2,200 acres to Nisqually Community Forest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Nisqually Community Forest will add 2,200 acres of land purchased for $9.6 million, effectively doubling the protected forest’s size. The Nisqually Indian Tribe and Nisqually Land Trust partnered to protect the land located west of Gifford Pinchot National Forest and north of the Nisqually Community Forest. The Tribe purchased 1,240 acres on the west side of the parcel while the land trust contributed 960 acres on the east side. It’s the largest transaction the land trust has undertaken since its founding 32 years ago and the first purchase of industrial timberlands by the tribe.

Washington governor signs sweeping police reform measures

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed one of the nation’s most ambitious packages of police accountability legislation, prompted by last year’s outcry for racial justice. The bills signed Tuesday include measures that ban police from using chokeholds, neck restraints and no-knock warrants, restrict the use of tear gas and vehicle pursuits, and require officers to intervene if their colleagues engage in excessive force. Inslee said the new laws give Washington the most transparent and effective police accountability laws in the country. Floyd’s killing last May and the protests that followed led to a wave of police reforms in dozens of states.

King County’s top health official: Keep your mask on indoors

SEATTLE (AP) — The top public health official in Washington’s largest county is urging residents to keep wearing masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The Seattle Times reports that’s despite the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance relaxing mask requirements for vaccinated people. Public Health – Seattle & King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said that for now, Seattle and King County residents are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks while the agency evaluates its mask mandate. Duchin said Monday that he agreed with a statement saying the point of vaccinating most of the population is to get us all to the point where we halt viral transmission & everyone can then interact unmasked.

Governor signs $59 billion, two-year budget for Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a $59 billion, two-year state operating budget that he said would help provide “relief, recovery and resilience” from the widespread effects of the pandemic. Inslee on Tuesday also signed an $11.8 billion transportation budget and a $6.3 billion state construction budget. He says the operating budget makes vital investments in areas such as public health, homelessness, climate change, access to broadband and child care. Inslee says it was a good thing lawmakers previously resisted widespread calls to slash state spending for services because the budget situation improved during the year. Republicans complained about new and higher taxes and the size of the budget.