Oregon Daybook

——————–

Thursday, May. 20 3:00 PM Oregon Health Forum on declaring racism a public health crisis – ‘Racism as a Public Health Crisis: From Declaration to Action’ Oregon Right to Health Executive Director Leslie Gregory, Alliance of Black Nurses Association of Oregon Chapter President Danaya Hall, and Interim Multnomah County Health Department Director Ebony Sloan Clarke

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregonhealthforum.org, https://twitter.com/ORHealthForum

Contacts: Judy Lundeen, Oregon Health Forum, judy@oregonhealthforum.org

——————–

Thursday, May. 20 3:00 PM Marion County Parks Commission meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.co.marion.or.us/

Contacts: Elizabeth Parker , Marion County, OR, eparker@co.marion.or.us, 1 503 365 3178