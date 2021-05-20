WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily Game

1-9-0

(one, nine, zero)

Hit 5

05-06-12-21-32

(five, six, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $260,000

Keno

12-16-25-28-29-32-34-40-44-45-46-53-54-59-60-68-69-71-79-80

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-nine, eighty)

Match 4

02-13-19-20

(two, thirteen, nineteen, twenty)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $515 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $218 million