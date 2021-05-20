WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
1-9-0
(one, nine, zero)Hit 5
05-06-12-21-32
(five, six, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $260,000Keno
12-16-25-28-29-32-34-40-44-45-46-53-54-59-60-68-69-71-79-80
(twelve, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-nine, eighty)Match 4
02-13-19-20
(two, thirteen, nineteen, twenty)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $515 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $218 million
