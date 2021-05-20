AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, May. 20.

——————–

Thursday, May. 20 9:00 AM Bipartisan lawmakers discuss push to reform prior authorization – Democratic Reps. Suzan DelBene and Ami Bera and Republican Reps. Mike Kelly and Larry Bucshon hold a press call to discuss the bipartisan push to ‘make care for efficient for seniors’ by reforming prior authorization

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://delbene.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repdelbene

Contacts: Chad Prince, Office of Rep. Suzan DelBene, chad.prince@mail.house.gov

https://ushr.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItceiqrzwiHCOvGUOdQoX_k3OuwIkLZN8

——————–

Thursday, May. 20 12:30 PM House Dems discuss poverty and low wages – Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Barbara Lee unveil congressional resolution to address poverty and low wages

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://jayapal.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepJayapal

Contacts: Omer Farooque, Office of Rep. Jayapal, omer.farooque@mail.house.gov, 1 202 450 0088

——————–

Thursday, May. 20 6:30 PM GOP Washington senatorial candidate Tiffany Smiley on campaign trail – Republican Washington senatorial candidate Tiffany Smiley campaigns in Kennewick, joining Columbia Basin Republican Women

Location: CG Public House and Catering, 9221 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA

Weblinks: https://www.smileyforwashington.com/

Contacts: Matthew Beynon, Tiffany Smiley for Washington, mbeynon@brabendercox.com

——————–

——————–

Friday, May. 21 5:45 PM Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse holds media availability after visit to U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, TX

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://newhouse.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepNewhouse

Contacts: Amanda Fitzmorris, Office of Rep. Dan Newhouse, Amanda.Fitzmorris@mail.house.gov

——————–

Friday, May. 21 Documentary about Pink on Amazon Prime Video – ‘Pink: All I Know So Far’, documentary about singer-songwriter Pink, directed by Michael Gracey, becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. The film follows Pink on her 2019 ‘Beautiful Trauma’ world tour, as she tries to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer, and features footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/primevideo

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171

——————–

Friday, May. 21 Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren star in anthology drama series ‘Solos’ on Amazon Prime – ‘Solos’, seven-part anthology drama created by David Weil becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. The series spans the present and future and explores ‘the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human’. Stars Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Dame Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu. Directors include Weil, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/primevideo, #SolosPrime

Contacts: Alex Polansky, Amazon Studios, alex.polansky@amazonstudios.com