Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:13 PM

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 43, Warrenton 41

Banks 53, Estacada 34

Cascade Christian 64, South Umpqua 15

Cleveland 59, Franklin 41

Condon/Wheeler 58, Mitchell/Spray 47

Gladstone 62, Valley Catholic 47

Grant 57, Benson 50

Joseph 53, Imbler 31

Junction City 83, Creswell 42

Kennewick, Wash. 74, Hermiston 49

Roosevelt 68, Lincoln 39

Santiam Christian 56, Crosshill Christian 52

Seaside 62, Knappa 25

Vale 78, Ontario 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Douglas vs. Phoenix, ccd.

Lost River vs. Glide, ccd.

Monroe vs. Central Linn, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cascade 46, Stayton 45

Crater 65, Roseburg 13

Hermiston 50, Kennewick, Wash. 41

Joseph 47, Imbler 37

Lowell 32, Oakland 24

Seaside 39, Knappa 29

Vale 40, Ontario 15

Valley Catholic 57, Sheridan 32

Western Christian High School 53, Dayton 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

C.S. Lewis vs. Willamette Valley Christian, ccd.

Chiloquin vs. Butte Falls, ccd.

Lost River vs. Glide, ccd.

Monroe vs. Central Linn, ccd.

North Bend vs. Siuslaw, ccd.

North Medford vs. North Valley, ccd.

Willamina vs. Taft, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content