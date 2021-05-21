Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 43, Warrenton 41
Banks 53, Estacada 34
Cascade Christian 64, South Umpqua 15
Cleveland 59, Franklin 41
Condon/Wheeler 58, Mitchell/Spray 47
Gladstone 62, Valley Catholic 47
Grant 57, Benson 50
Joseph 53, Imbler 31
Junction City 83, Creswell 42
Kennewick, Wash. 74, Hermiston 49
Roosevelt 68, Lincoln 39
Santiam Christian 56, Crosshill Christian 52
Seaside 62, Knappa 25
Vale 78, Ontario 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Douglas vs. Phoenix, ccd.
Lost River vs. Glide, ccd.
Monroe vs. Central Linn, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cascade 46, Stayton 45
Crater 65, Roseburg 13
Hermiston 50, Kennewick, Wash. 41
Joseph 47, Imbler 37
Lowell 32, Oakland 24
Seaside 39, Knappa 29
Vale 40, Ontario 15
Valley Catholic 57, Sheridan 32
Western Christian High School 53, Dayton 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
C.S. Lewis vs. Willamette Valley Christian, ccd.
Chiloquin vs. Butte Falls, ccd.
Lost River vs. Glide, ccd.
Monroe vs. Central Linn, ccd.
North Bend vs. Siuslaw, ccd.
North Medford vs. North Valley, ccd.
Willamina vs. Taft, ccd.
