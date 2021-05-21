Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anacortes 70, Squalicum 58
Archbishop Murphy 76, Shorewood 59
Bainbridge 58, Kingston 41
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 54, Overlake School 31
Central Valley 90, Ferris 45
Centralia 55, Black Hills 43
Chewelah 78, Colfax 48
Chief Sealth 98, Garfield 95
Cle Elum/Roslyn 63, Riverside Christian 42
Columbia (Burbank) 66, Walla Walla Academy 24
Cusick 75, Curlew 40
Deer Park 64, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 59
Eastside Catholic 74, West Seattle 60
Enumclaw 66, Steilacoom 51
Ferndale 58, Oak Harbor 53
Franklin Pierce 57, Eatonville 38
Freeman 46, Newport 37
Gonzaga Prep 77, Cheney 35
Hockinson 68, Woodland 63
Hoquiam 66, Montesano 49
Hudson’s Bay 72, Washougal 70
Ingraham 61, Ballard 44
Jackson 58, Arlington 54
Kalama 70, Winlock 53
Kennewick 74, Hermiston, Ore. 49
King’s Way Christian School 72, Columbia (White Salmon) 29
La Conner 56, Darrington 35
Lake Stevens 66, Stanwood 59
Lewis and Clark 80, University 78
Liberty (Spangle) 66, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 57
Lynden 69, Bellingham 50
Lynnwood 53, Cascade (Everett) 50
Mariner 75, Edmonds-Woodway 50
Mark Morris 65, Ridgefield 38
Marysville-Getchell 67, Monroe 53
Mount Baker 47, Burlington-Edison 44
Mount Tahoma 86, Stadium 28
Mount Vernon 78, Meridian 44
Mountain View 87, Heritage 38
Mountlake Terrace 57, Marysville-Pilchuck 39
Mt. Spokane 71, Mead 60
Nathan Hale 82, Blanchet 61
Neah Bay 55, Chief Kitsap Academy 46
North Central 54, Rogers (Spokane) 46
O’Dea 93, Cleveland 44
Prosser 79, East Valley (Yakima) 59
Pullman 82, East Valley (Spokane) 51
R.A. Long 69, Fort Vancouver 47
Rainier Beach 89, Franklin 42
Richland 66, Hanford 52
Seattle Christian 74, Cascade Christian 56
Shadle Park 61, West Valley (Spokane) 52
Skyview 81, Camas 65
Spanaway Lake 70, Bonney Lake 54
Toledo 54, Adna 52, OT
Toutle Lake 73, Napavine 55
Tumwater 50, Shelton 43
W. F. West 76, Rochester 29
Wahkiakum 67, Rainier 49
Wapato 76, La Salle 37
Wellpinit 63, Garfield-Palouse 57
White River 93, Orting 35
Wilbur-Creston 48, Northport 29
Willapa Valley 50, Pe Ell 29
Yakama Tribal 67, Touchet 30
Yelm 69, North Thurston 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Black Hills 47, Centralia 28
Cascade Christian Academy 43, Seattle Christian 26
Central Valley 45, Ferris 28
Clarkston 66, Othello 25
Curlew 36, Cusick 32
Deer Park 64, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 44
East Valley (Yakima) 44, Prosser 42
Freeman 56, Newport 26
Gonzaga Prep 44, Cheney 29
Hermiston, Ore. 52, Kennewick 41
Lewis and Clark 58, University 49
Liberty (Spangle) 48, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 40
Mead 72, Mt. Spokane 41
North Central 51, Rogers (Spokane) 24
Pullman 55, East Valley (Spokane) 47
Raymond 57, Ilwaco 49
Richland 72, Hanford 28
Tumwater 63, Shelton 15
West Valley (Spokane) 44, Shadle Park 12
