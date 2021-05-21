Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:36 PM

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anacortes 70, Squalicum 58

Archbishop Murphy 76, Shorewood 59

Bainbridge 58, Kingston 41

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 54, Overlake School 31

Central Valley 90, Ferris 45

Centralia 55, Black Hills 43

Chewelah 78, Colfax 48

Chief Sealth 98, Garfield 95

Cle Elum/Roslyn 63, Riverside Christian 42

Columbia (Burbank) 66, Walla Walla Academy 24

Cusick 75, Curlew 40

Deer Park 64, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 59

Eastside Catholic 74, West Seattle 60

Enumclaw 66, Steilacoom 51

Ferndale 58, Oak Harbor 53

Franklin Pierce 57, Eatonville 38

Freeman 46, Newport 37

Gonzaga Prep 77, Cheney 35

Hockinson 68, Woodland 63

Hoquiam 66, Montesano 49

Hudson’s Bay 72, Washougal 70

Ingraham 61, Ballard 44

Jackson 58, Arlington 54

Kalama 70, Winlock 53

Kennewick 74, Hermiston, Ore. 49

King’s Way Christian School 72, Columbia (White Salmon) 29

La Conner 56, Darrington 35

Lake Stevens 66, Stanwood 59

Lewis and Clark 80, University 78

Liberty (Spangle) 66, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 57

Lynden 69, Bellingham 50

Lynnwood 53, Cascade (Everett) 50

Mariner 75, Edmonds-Woodway 50

Mark Morris 65, Ridgefield 38

Marysville-Getchell 67, Monroe 53

Mount Baker 47, Burlington-Edison 44

Mount Tahoma 86, Stadium 28

Mount Vernon 78, Meridian 44

Mountain View 87, Heritage 38

Mountlake Terrace 57, Marysville-Pilchuck 39

Mt. Spokane 71, Mead 60

Nathan Hale 82, Blanchet 61

Neah Bay 55, Chief Kitsap Academy 46

North Central 54, Rogers (Spokane) 46

O’Dea 93, Cleveland 44

Prosser 79, East Valley (Yakima) 59

Pullman 82, East Valley (Spokane) 51

R.A. Long 69, Fort Vancouver 47

Rainier Beach 89, Franklin 42

Richland 66, Hanford 52

Seattle Christian 74, Cascade Christian 56

Shadle Park 61, West Valley (Spokane) 52

Skyview 81, Camas 65

Spanaway Lake 70, Bonney Lake 54

Toledo 54, Adna 52, OT

Toutle Lake 73, Napavine 55

Tumwater 50, Shelton 43

W. F. West 76, Rochester 29

Wahkiakum 67, Rainier 49

Wapato 76, La Salle 37

Wellpinit 63, Garfield-Palouse 57

White River 93, Orting 35

Wilbur-Creston 48, Northport 29

Willapa Valley 50, Pe Ell 29

Yakama Tribal 67, Touchet 30

Yelm 69, North Thurston 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Black Hills 47, Centralia 28

Cascade Christian Academy 43, Seattle Christian 26

Central Valley 45, Ferris 28

Clarkston 66, Othello 25

Curlew 36, Cusick 32

Deer Park 64, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 44

East Valley (Yakima) 44, Prosser 42

Freeman 56, Newport 26

Gonzaga Prep 44, Cheney 29

Hermiston, Ore. 52, Kennewick 41

Lewis and Clark 58, University 49

Liberty (Spangle) 48, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 40

Mead 72, Mt. Spokane 41

North Central 51, Rogers (Spokane) 24

Pullman 55, East Valley (Spokane) 47

Raymond 57, Ilwaco 49

Richland 72, Hanford 28

Tumwater 63, Shelton 15

West Valley (Spokane) 44, Shadle Park 12

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content