Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Some Idaho taxpayers will see a one-time tax rebate this summer as part of the income tax legislation passed earlier this year. Boise State Public Radio reports the one-time rebate will go to full-time Idaho residents who filed income tax returns in 2019 and 2020. Each person will get either a minimum of $50, plus $50 for each dependent, or 9% of the state income tax they paid in 2019, whichever is greater. It’s part of an overhaul of income tax law that is costing the state nearly $383 million, nearly $163 million of which is ongoing.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Scientists in Idaho this summer plan to remove the 62,000-pound stainless steel lid on one of the world’s most powerful nuclear test reactors for a rare internal overhaul. The scientists said this week that the Advanced Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory is being refurbished and improved with new components and experimental capacity. The reactor’s experiments help the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered war fleet stay at sea longer, bolster NASA’s space exploration and advance life-saving medical treatments. The reactor also plays a key role in keeping commercial nuclear power plants running longer and in creating new and safer reactors to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Human Rights Commission says a Boise library employee was sexually harassed and discriminated against on the job because they are nonbinary. The independent state agency’s finding potentially clears the way for 29-year-old Jax Perez to file a discrimination lawsuit, if Perez chooses to do so. The commission found that Perez, who does not identify as a man or woman, was disciplined over an incident with a hostile patron at least in part because Perez is nonbinary. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the city was still reviewing the ruling, which arose from incidents that took place before she was elected.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Numbers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game show eastern Idaho is following trends across the state with above-average winter survival of mule deer fawns and elk calves. Iver Hull with Idaho Fish and Game told the Post Register that a mild winter and slightly lower snowpack contributed to the survival rate. Statewide, 77% of collared elk calves and 64% of mule deer fawns survived through the end of April. The department has been doing the survey for 23 years, and the average survival rate over that period is about 57%.