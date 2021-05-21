Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The state of Oregon will recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day under a new bill passed by the Oregon Legislature. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that beginning with Monday, Oct. 11, the state will recognize that Christopher Columbus’ “discovery” of the Americas is historically inaccurate and unworthy of celebration. HB 2526 passed the Oregon Senate on Tuesday with a vote of 22-7. It was approved by a 50-5 vote of the House late last month. The bill was brought forth by the Legislature’s only Indigenous lawmakers, Rep. Tawna Sanchez and Rep. Teresa Alonso-Leon. Sen. Minority Leader Fred Girod spoke against the bill. Girod said that while this was a tough bill to vote no on, he felt it unnecessary to “trash” Columbus in the process.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Officials say Springfield Police Chief Richard Lewis is retiring effective June 1 after he was placed on leave in late March. The Register-Guard reports Lewis had been on paid leave during what city officials called an administrative personnel investigation. The announcement about Lewis’ leave in March came after the state agency that licenses public safety personnel forwarded the city manager a complaint about his actions when firing a recruit. City spokeswoman Amber Fossen said Wednesday the investigation continues. City Manager Nancy Newton has appointed former Portland assistant chief of police Andrew Shearer to serve as interim chief.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland says it will increase the number of urban homeless camps they remove because of public health and safety risks beginning Monday. KOIN-TV reports the “more assertive approach” from the city’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program comes after officials said the number and size of the encampments have increased since the coronavirus pandemic began. From March to July 2020, campsite removals ceased altogether following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Multnomah County Health Department. Officials say removals then resumed but in a drastically reduced capacity following a revised protocol for campsites that posed the greatest health and safety risks.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Tigard police officer who shot and killed Jacob Macduff in January has been fired from his new job with the Port of Portland Police. Port of Portland spokesperson Kama Simonds told Oregon Public Broadcasting that Officer Gabriel Maldonado is not eligible for employment at the Port as he is under active investigation. She says the Port regrets that the status of the investigation wasn’t brought to light during their hiring process. Maldonado started at the Port of Portland on April 19, four days after resigning from the Tigard Police Department. At the time of his resignation, the Washington County District Attorney had not completed its investigation into the Macduff shooting.