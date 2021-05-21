Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Washington Attorney General Rob McKenna has filed a lawsuit seeking to strike down the state’s new capital gains tax, arguing it is an illegal income tax. The Seattle Times reports the lawsuit, filed Thursday in Douglas County Superior Court, was brought on behalf of state residents including manufacturing business owners, investors, and the Washington State Farm Bureau. It’s the second such lawsuit filed challenging the new tax. The state Legislature this year passed a capital-gains tax meant for the state’s wealthiest residents. The measure adds a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 a year, such as profits from stocks or business sales.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The former director of the now-defunct Clark County Department of Environmental Services Don Benton was awarded nearly $68,000 in his lawsuit against Clark County. The Columbian reports his two former employees, Christopher Clifford and Susan Rice, each received six-figure awards from a jury Thursday in Clark County Superior Court. The trio was laid off about two weeks after Benton submitted a whistleblower complaint about then-county manager Mark McCauley. The complaint accused McCauley of illegal actions and political retaliation. Trial testimony showed Clifford apparently helped Benton draft the complaint, and Rice looked it over. They filed their lawsuit in December 2016 in Clark County Superior Court alleging hostility and retaliation during their employment.

KENT, Wash. (AP) — A Kent man has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from a sexual abuse of a teenager at Olympic National Park. Thirty-six year old Christopher James Kuna was at a gathering with family and friends at the park when he gave alcohol to the 14-year-old victim and sexually assaulted her in August 2020. That’s according to Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman. The plea agreement said Kuna was a trusted family friend of the victim and her family. The maximum penalty is life in prison. Kuna is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17.

SEATTLE (AP) — Despite recent COVID-19 guidance from federal and state authorities, top health officials in Washington’s most populous county are urging people to continue wearing face masks in public, indoor settings. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin issued a directive Thursday strongly recommending that residents wear face coverings whether or not they are vaccinated until 70% or more of the county’s residents 16 and older are fully inoculated. Duchin says there’s no way to know who is vaccinated and it’s impractical for businesses to determine that. His directive says some 57% of residents 16 and older in King County are fully vaccinated.