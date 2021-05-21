Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Carmelo Anthony has been around the NBA for quite some time but he’s never faced the team that launched his career in the playoffs. Until now. Anthony’s current team, the Portland Trail Blazers, faces the Denver Nuggets in a first-round series starting Saturday. Anthony said he hadn’t realized that he’d never faced the Nuggets in the postseason. But so much has changed since he wore a Denver jersey. Anthony was drafted by the Nuggets with the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft. He was signed by the Trail Blazers in November 2019.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 23 points, Sue Bird added 21 points with eight assists, and the Seattle Storm used a 37-point fourth quarter to rally past the Minnesota Lynx 90-78. Seattle had just 33 points at the break and trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half. Minnesota led 75-67 with 4:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, but didn’t score again until Bridget Carleton made two free throws at 1:20. Seattle went on a 15-0 run during the span, taking its first lead, 78-75, since 3-2 on Loyd’s 3-pointer with 3:01 left. Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points for Minnesota.

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets enter this year’s playoffs with a new sidekick for MVP favorite Nikola Jokic. It’s third-year pro Michael Porter Jr., who has stepped up as Denver’s second scoring option following the season-ending knee injury to Jamal Murray. This is Porter’s first year as a starter and he averaged 19 points while adding some defensive prowess to his game. Porter missed his rookie season in 2018-19 after a back injury limited him to three games in his only college season. He came on last year in the bubble when play resumed in Orlando and he’s only gotten better this season. Denver opens its best-of-seven series against Portland on Saturday.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have claimed catcher Jacob Nottingham off waivers from Milwaukee for a second time this season as part of a series of roster moves. Nottingham was claimed by the Mariners in late April but was subsequently traded back to Milwaukee when the Brewers were in need of catching help. Nottingham has appeared in five games this season for Milwaukee. Seattle also optioned catcher Luis Torrens to Triple-A Tacoma while designating for assignment right-handed pitcher Brady Lail and infielder José Marmolejos.