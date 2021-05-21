Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO-TAX REBATE

Some Idaho residents to see one-time tax rebate this summer

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Some Idaho taxpayers will see a one-time tax rebate this summer as part of the income tax legislation passed earlier this year. Boise State Public Radio reports the one-time rebate will go to full-time Idaho residents who filed income tax returns in 2019 and 2020. Each person will get either a minimum of $50, plus $50 for each dependent, or 9% of the state income tax they paid in 2019, whichever is greater. It’s part of an overhaul of income tax law that is costing the state nearly $383 million, nearly $163 million of which is ongoing.

ADVANCED TEST REACTOR-OVERHAUL

Powerful US nuclear test reactor getting rare major overhaul

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Scientists in Idaho this summer plan to remove the 62,000-pound stainless steel lid on one of the world’s most powerful nuclear test reactors for a rare internal overhaul. The scientists said this week that the Advanced Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory is being refurbished and improved with new components and experimental capacity. The reactor’s experiments help the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered war fleet stay at sea longer, bolster NASA’s space exploration and advance life-saving medical treatments. The reactor also plays a key role in keeping commercial nuclear power plants running longer and in creating new and safer reactors to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

LIBRARY WORKER-SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Human rights agency says library worker faced discrimination

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Human Rights Commission says a Boise library employee was sexually harassed and discriminated against on the job because they are nonbinary. The independent state agency’s finding potentially clears the way for 29-year-old Jax Perez to file a discrimination lawsuit, if Perez chooses to do so. The commission found that Perez, who does not identify as a man or woman, was disciplined over an incident with a hostile patron at least in part because Perez is nonbinary. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the city was still reviewing the ruling, which arose from incidents that took place before she was elected.

ELK-DEER-WINTER SURVIVAL

Winter survival rate of deer, elk bodes well for hunters

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Numbers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game show eastern Idaho is following trends across the state with above-average winter survival of mule deer fawns and elk calves. Iver Hull with Idaho Fish and Game told the Post Register that a mild winter and slightly lower snowpack contributed to the survival rate. Statewide, 77% of collared elk calves and 64% of mule deer fawns survived through the end of April. The department has been doing the survey for 23 years, and the average survival rate over that period is about 57%.

MCGEACHIN-GOVERNOR RUN

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announces run for Idaho governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor. The 58-year-old Republican announced the decision Wednesday at a news conference in Idaho Falls with additional news conferences planned for later in the day in Boise and Coeur d’Alene. McGeachin is a businesswoman from Idaho Falls and served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 2002 to 2012. She contested Republican Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions when COVID-19 patients threatened to overwhelm the state’s healthcare system. McGeachin drew criticism in 2019 for posing with members of an antigovernment group in the Statehouse.

FATAL SHOOTING-ADULT CHARGE

Judge rules Idaho teen will face murder charge as adult

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A judge has ordered that a 16-year-old boy stand trial as an adult on a murder charge after police believe he was involved in a home invasion and fatal shooting in Lewiston earlier this year. The Lewiston Tribune reported Wednesday that Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans said Tuesday that there was probable cause to believe Demetri X. Ewing was one of the two people who broke into a Lewiston home on Jan. 8, shot Samuel Johns, then returned to a motel. Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam made the same determination last week for Ewing’s 43-year-old father, Clyde K. Ewing.