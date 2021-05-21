Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-INDIGENOUS PEOPLES’ DAY

Oregon to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day in October

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The state of Oregon will recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day under a new bill passed by the Oregon Legislature. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that beginning with Monday, Oct. 11, the state will recognize that Christopher Columbus’ “discovery” of the Americas is historically inaccurate and unworthy of celebration. HB 2526 passed the Oregon Senate on Tuesday with a vote of 22-7. It was approved by a 50-5 vote of the House late last month. The bill was brought forth by the Legislature’s only Indigenous lawmakers, Rep. Tawna Sanchez and Rep. Teresa Alonso-Leon. Sen. Minority Leader Fred Girod spoke against the bill. Girod said that while this was a tough bill to vote no on, he felt it unnecessary to “trash” Columbus in the process.

POLICE CHIEF RETIRES AMID PROBE

Springfield police chief retires amid investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Officials say Springfield Police Chief Richard Lewis is retiring effective June 1 after he was placed on leave in late March. The Register-Guard reports Lewis had been on paid leave during what city officials called an administrative personnel investigation. The announcement about Lewis’ leave in March came after the state agency that licenses public safety personnel forwarded the city manager a complaint about his actions when firing a recruit. City spokeswoman Amber Fossen said Wednesday the investigation continues. City Manager Nancy Newton has appointed former Portland assistant chief of police Andrew Shearer to serve as interim chief.

HOMELESS CAMP REMOVAL

Portland to increase homeless camp removals

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland says it will increase the number of urban homeless camps they remove because of public health and safety risks beginning Monday. KOIN-TV reports the “more assertive approach” from the city’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program comes after officials said the number and size of the encampments have increased since the coronavirus pandemic began. From March to July 2020, campsite removals ceased altogether following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Multnomah County Health Department. Officials say removals then resumed but in a drastically reduced capacity following a revised protocol for campsites that posed the greatest health and safety risks.

COP SHOOTS MAN-FIRED

Cop hired amid fatal Tigard shooting probe fired

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Tigard police officer who shot and killed Jacob Macduff in January has been fired from his new job with the Port of Portland Police. Port of Portland spokesperson Kama Simonds told Oregon Public Broadcasting that Officer Gabriel Maldonado is not eligible for employment at the Port as he is under active investigation. She says the Port regrets that the status of the investigation wasn’t brought to light during their hiring process. Maldonado started at the Port of Portland on April 19, four days after resigning from the Tigard Police Department. At the time of his resignation, the Washington County District Attorney had not completed its investigation into the Macduff shooting.

OREGON-RENT RELIEF

New law gives Oregon tenants until 2022 to pay back rent

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed a measure into law that gives that gives tenants facing financial struggles during the coronavirus pandemic more time to pay their past-due rent. People now have until Feb. 28, 2022, to pay back rent, instead of facing a July deadline. However, it doesn’t extend Oregon’s eviction moratorium past June 30 or forgive back rent. State lawmakers also passed a measure Wednesday to reinstate a moratorium on foreclosures. The bill is heading to the governor and would allow homeowners to pause or reduce their mortgage payments at least through June 30. The previous moratorium expired at the end of 2020.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS COMPUTER SYSTEM

State to start replacing 1990s unemployment benefits system

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Employment Department says in July it will start upgrading the obsolete computer system that pays jobless benefits. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that would end a 12-year delay that caused a catastrophic breakdown in distributing aid during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon’s new system won’t be in place until 2024. Oregon was among the slowest in the nation at paying jobless benefits during the pandemic, with laid-off workers frequently waiting weeks or months for aid.

LAWMAKER TEXTS-INVESTIGATION

Lawyer: Representative didn’t intend sexual favors for vote

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An investigator hired by the Oregon Legislature has concluded that Democrat Rep. Brad Witt, of Clatskanie, did not intend to tell a colleague that he would vote for her bill in exchange for sexual favors. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports, however, the investigator did find that Republican Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, of Prineville, “was not unreasonable” to interpret Witt’s text message as sexual harassment. According to screenshots of messages, the exchange happened after Breese-Iverson asked Witt to back her bill easing red tape for reservoir owners in her district. Witt says he’s gratified that the probe dealt with the facts and looks forward to a final resolution. Breese-Iverson didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

KIDNAPPING POLICE GUNFIRE

Teen dies week after alleged kidnapping, police shootout

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has died a week after being hurt during an alleged kidnapping and car chase that ended with what police described as a gunfire exchange with officers in Silverton. The Statesman Journal reports the teen was pronounced dead at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. Kenneth Williams Peden III, of Woodburn, faces charges on suspicion of kidnapping the teen as well as attempted murder and assault charges. Peden is scheduled for an arraignment on indictment on May 21 at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.