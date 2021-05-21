Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEXUAL ASSAULT-GUILTY PLEA

Kent man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen

KENT, Wash. (AP) — A Kent man has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from a sexual abuse of a teenager at Olympic National Park. Thirty-six year old Christopher James Kuna was at a gathering with family and friends at the park when he gave alcohol to the 14-year-old victim and sexually assaulted her in August 2020. That’s according to Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman. The plea agreement said Kuna was a trusted family friend of the victim and her family. The maximum penalty is life in prison. Kuna is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington state’s largest county says keep the masks on

SEATTLE (AP) — Despite recent COVID-19 guidance from federal and state authorities, top health officials in Washington’s most populous county are urging people to continue wearing face masks in public, indoor settings. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin issued a directive Thursday strongly recommending that residents wear face coverings whether or not they are vaccinated until 70% or more of the county’s residents 16 and older are fully inoculated. Duchin says there’s no way to know who is vaccinated and it’s impractical for businesses to determine that. His directive says some 57% of residents 16 and older in King County are fully vaccinated.

AP-US-CRUISE-LINES-ALASKA

Legislation raises hopes for Alaskan cruises this summer

There might be cruises to Alaska on big ships this summer after all. The House on Thursday voted to let large cruise ships sail directly from Washington state to Alaska without stopping in Canada. The Senate has already approved the change, so it goes next to President Joe Biden. Tourism officials in Alaska say the legislation is a lifeline for small businesses in the state that depend on tourists who arrive on the cruise ships. The cruise lines will have to meet health guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PURSE THEFT-ASIAN WOMEN

Man arrested, accused of stealing purses from Asian women

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say officers have arrested a man they think has been stealing purses and bags from more than a dozen women in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, Rainier Valley and Beacon Hill neighborhoods. The Seattle Times reports detectives believe he’s one of two men who has been approaching primarily Asian women between 40 and 80 years old outside grocery stores, then grabbing their bags and fleeing in a vehicle. According to probable-cause documents, the man was allegedly involved in about 14 cases of theft at Asian markets in Seattle from early April to mid-May. Police say most of the women had from $50 to $10,000 of cash in their purses.

FATAL SHOOTING-MAPLE VALLEY

Officials: Man who crashed into utility pole had been shot

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — The King County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after the body of a man who had been shot was found in his vehicle after it crashed into a nearby utility pole on Renton Maple Valley Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he died from the crash or the gunshot wound. A female passenger was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the official cause of death would be determined during an autopsy by the medical examiner’s office.

FARMWORKER SAFETY

Labor and Industries creates new farmworker safety team

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries is creating a new team aimed at improving farmworker safety. The team will work on worksite inspections, safety and outreach to farm operators and employees. The agency formed the team in response to “an unprecedented” 433 agriculture inspections in 2020 that led to employer citations for more than 500 violations. Worker fatalities in agriculture also increased from 10 in 2019 to 14 in 2020. Funding for the new team was approved in the new state budget signed by Gov. Jay Inslee earlier this week.

CHILD SEX ABUSE-SENTENCE

Washington man sentenced for child sex abuse in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 56-year-old Washington man was sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole for traveling to Missouri to sexually assault a young girl. Timothy Smith, of Renton, Washington, was sentenced Wednesday for traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Prosecutors say the investigation began in 2018 when the girl told a friend that Smith had assaulted her. A school counselor notified the Missouri Department of Social Services. The girl told investigators Smith had assaulted her several times when she was between the ages of 5 and 12, both at Fort Leonard Wood and at a Missouri home. Smith will also have be on supervised release for the rest of his life after he serves his prison sentence.

MALDEN FIRE

Report blames tree blown into power lines for Malden fire

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A state investigation into the Labor Day fire that burned 80% of the homes in in the Whitman County town of Malden blames a damaged tree that was blown into power lines. The report by the Department of Natural Resource alleges that a closer inspection of the tree was warranted. The report does not specifically blame Avista Utilities for not inspecting or removing the tree. But it does note that branches of the Ponderosa pine tree fell into Avista’s powerlines and ignited the brush beneath. The strong winds then pushed the fire into Malden. About 120 homes, eight commercial buildings and 94 other structures were destroyed in the wildfire.

FATAL STOMPING-VERDICT

Jury convicts Everett man of stomping woman to death in 2019

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A jury has found a Washington state man guilty of stomping a woman to death after paying her for sex two years ago. The Daily Herald reported Wednesday that 31-year-old Jamel Alexander was convicted on Tuesday of first-degree murder in the killing of 29-year-old Shawna Brune following a three-week trial. Prosecutors said Alexander beat and stomped Brune after paying her $100 for sex near a parking lot in Everett in October 2019. His attorneys argued that the detectives handled the case unfairly because Alexander is Black. Prosecutors argued the evidence simply pointed to Alexander. Judge George Appel scheduled a sentencing hearing for Friday.

PELLET GUN-CHILD KILLED

8-year-old dies after being shot by teen handling pellet gun

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Grant County Sheriff’s officials say an 8-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the chest with a pellet gun in Moses Lake. Kyle Foreman with the sheriff’s office says the shooting is being investigated as a “terrible accident.” Authorities say a 13-year-old was handling the gun at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when it went off, striking the 8-year-old. Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the 8-year-old died at the scene. The name of the boy who was killed is expected to be released by the coroner’s office on Wednesday.