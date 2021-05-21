AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, May. 21.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, May. 21 10:00 AM Oregon Gov. Brown discusses state’s response to COVID-19 – Oregon Governor Kate Brown holds virtual press availability to discuss Oregon’s ongoing response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) with representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Lottery

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Charles Boyle, Oregon Governor’s Office, charles.boyle@oregon.gov, 1 503 931 7773

Members of the media must RSVP by 10 a.m., May 21, by emailing the Governor’s press office at Governors.Press@oregon.gov

——————–

Friday, May. 21 10:00 AM Oregon Lottery Commission meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregonlottery.org

Contacts: Alisa Zavala, Oregon Lottery, Alisa.Zavala@state.or.us, 1 503 540 1490

——————–

——————–

Saturday, May. 22 8:00 AM Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs Oregon Women Veterans’ Conference

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Tyler Francke, Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, tyler.francke@state.or.us, 1 971 239 6640

——————–

Saturday, May. 22 10:30 AM Multnomah County Commissioner Jayapal discusses FY 2022 county budget – Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal and County Budget Director Christian Elkin hold a ‘constituent coffee’ to discuss the FY 2022 county budget

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://multco.us

Contacts: Mulnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal, district2@multco.us

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScM5PSu9TAhEQgtc-XcdZyF_v2vuhr5qbsFbSexQuH3kkHfTg/viewform