Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, May. 21.

Friday, May. 21 9:30 AM Seattle City Council briefing and meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

City Council Website: http://www.seattle.gov/council/

Friday, May. 21 12:00 PM Seattle City Councilmember Morales rallies to stop ‘COVID-19 debt evictions’ – Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales and Stay Housed Stay Healthy hold a rally to launch new legislation to create a defense to eviction for renters who have accrued rental debt due to COVID-19 related hardship

Location: Seattle City Hall Plaza, 600 4th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://transitriders.org/

Contacts: Katie Wilson, Transit Riders Union, katie@transitriders.org

Friday, May. 21 5:45 PM Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse holds media availability after visit to U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, TX

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://newhouse.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepNewhouse

Contacts: Amanda Fitzmorris, Office of Rep. Dan Newhouse, Amanda.Fitzmorris@mail.house.gov

Friday, May. 21 Documentary about Pink on Amazon Prime Video – ‘Pink: All I Know So Far’, documentary about singer-songwriter Pink, directed by Michael Gracey, becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. The film follows Pink on her 2019 ‘Beautiful Trauma’ world tour, as she tries to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer, and features footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/primevideo

Contacts: Ty Rogers, Amazon.com PR, amazon-pr@amazon.com, 1 206 266 2171

Friday, May. 21 Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren star in anthology drama series ‘Solos’ on Amazon Prime – ‘Solos’, seven-part anthology drama created by David Weil becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. The series spans the present and future and explores ‘the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human’. Stars Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Dame Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu. Directors include Weil, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/primevideo, #SolosPrime

Contacts: Alex Polansky, Amazon Studios, alex.polansky@amazonstudios.com

Saturday, May. 22 12:00 PM Seattle King County NAACP commemorate ‘lives of Black and Brown people killed by police’ – Seattle King County NAACP hold a public event to ‘honor the lives of Black and Brown people killed by police, in King County and beyond, and to call for action’. Speakers include Seattle King County NAACP President Carolyn Riley-Payne, Attorney Craig Sims, and New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Rev. Dr Leslie Braxton

Location: 2200 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattlekingcountynaacp.org/, https://twitter.com/seattlekcnaacp

Contacts: Erica Conway, Seattle King County NAACP, vicepresident2@seattlekingcountynaacp.org

Sunday, May. 23 Bipartisan Reps. Steve Scalise and Pramila Jayapal on Gray TV’s ‘Full Court Press’ – ‘Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren’, with guests including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Weblinks: http://www.gray.tv

Contacts: Gray TV, 1 404 266 8333