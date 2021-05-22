Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials are betting that the desire to win $1 million in a lottery will boost the percentage of residents who are vaccinated against the coronavirus. With only half of the people living in Oregon either fully or partially vaccinated, Oregon Lottery officials approved a plan Friday to hold a lottery in which those who have been vaccinated by June 27 will be eligible. If Oregonians have received at least a first dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, they are automatically entered to win through the state’s vaccine database. Other states are also trying the tactic, including New York, Maryland and Ohio.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman faces a bias crime charge after police say she shoved a child to the ground and told them she did it because of his race. KOIN-TV reports around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a disturbance at a retail store in Cedar Hills. A deputy arrived and heard from witnesses that a woman had pushed a 9-year-old to the ground and into the side of a parked vehicle, causing scrapes on his knees. The sheriff’s office says Lacy Lenahan also told deputies that while in the store she intentionally threw an item at someone because of their race. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Public Utility Commission has approved temporary rules for the upcoming 2021 wildfire season including controlled blackouts, otherwise referred to as “public safety power shutoffs.” KATU-TV reports the rules cover the use of shutoffs, as well as utility reporting requirements. While common measure in California during fire season, the use of power shutoffs is relatively new in Oregon. The first known shutoff in the state was in September 2020 when thousands of residents near Mt. Hood had their power cut by Portland General Electric. Officials said fire risk became high with hot and windy conditions and that branches and debris coming into contact with power lines could spark a blaze.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Woodburn man accused of kidnapping a Gervais 17-year-old and leading law enforcement officers on a chase that ended in an exchange of gunfire is accused of killing the teen. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a grand jury on Thursday indicted Kenneth William Peden III in the death of Oliver “Ollie” Taylor. The grand jury also found the two Silverton police officers and one Marion County Sheriff’s deputy justified in shooting at Peden. Investigators said none of the bullets fired by Sgt. Jonathan Lamoreaux, Officer Braden Andersen or Senior Deputy Ron Cereghino hit Peden or Taylor. It wasn’t immediately known if Peden has a lawyer.