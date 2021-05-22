Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say an Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Yakima after reports of possible sparks onboard. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Alaska Airlines Flight 2256 heading from Pasco to Seattle Friday morning made the unexpected landing after a flight attendant reported possible sparks in the galley. Alaska Airlines said in a news release there was no fire or smoke. There were no injuries and all passengers deplaned at the airport. It’s unclear how many passengers were onboard. The turboprop-powered plane was a De Havilland (Bombardier) Dash 8. The news release said their maintenance team is taking a closer look at what happened.

UNDATED (AP) — Standardized tests are returning to the nation’s schools, but with lower stakes and an option to opt out for many families. States are adopting a patchwork of testing plans after the Biden administration offered new flexibility during the pandemic. Some are shortening tests or delaying them, and many are lowering the stakes. Officials in some states say tests are the last thing students need right now, but the Biden administration ordered tests to resume to assess the impact of the pandemic. Some testing supporters are frustrated by the scattered approach, saying it will make it impossible to get a clear national picture of learning setbacks.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The director of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, an Asian man, says he was attacked on a footbridge in Washington’s second-largest city. The News Tribune reports that Dr. Anthony Chen said he doesn’t think the assault in Tacoma, Washington, was connected to his ethnicity, but it comes at a time of increased concern about violence directed toward Asians. In a blog posted Friday afternoon, Chen wrote he was assaulted as he walked across the Chihuly Bridge of Glass. He said he noticed a man damaging public property and tried to talk to him. Chen said he wasn’t seriously hurt. Wendy Haddow, spokeswoman for the Tacoma Police Department, says the alleged attack occurred about 1:40 a.m. May 19.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A former manager for an Amazon, Inc. facility in Everett and four other former and current employees have sued the company, claiming they were subjected to gender and racial discrimination and retaliation. The Daily Herald reported that 40-year-old Diana Cuervo alleged in the lawsuit that her supervisor Christopher Stoia made derogatory comments about her accent and Latin American heritage when she managed delivery operations for an Amazon robotics station. Cuervo was born in Columbia. Stoia could not be reached for comment. A LinkedIn account for an Amazon worker by that name appeared to have been deleted. Amazon has disputed the claims.