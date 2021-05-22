Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. became the fastest shortstop in history to hit 50 home runs, punctuating his three-run shot with a bat flip, and made another spectacular defensive play for the San Diego Padres, who routed the Seattle Mariners 16-1 for their seventh straight win. Jake Cronenworth homered, doubled and drove in five runs, and Chris Paddack threw six strong innings for the Padres, who have won 10 of 11 overall. Tatis was playing in his 171st career game. His team-leading 11th homer gave the Padres a 7-1 lead with one out in the second inning.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Four Seattle relievers were placed on the COVID-19 injured list after the Mariners reported a positive test within the team. The Mariners did not identify who tested positive. Those placed on the IL were right-handers Robert Dugger, Will Vest and Drew Steckenrider, and left-hander and left-hander Anthony Misiewicz. Manager Scott Servais said he has stressed the importance of getting vaccinated but knows that it is an individual choice and not all of his players are vaccinated.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — There was a big number reached in Major League Baseball during the San Diego Padres’ 16-1 blowout over Seattle, and it had nothing to do with runs. Because when Mariners backup catcher José Godoy made his big league debut Friday night, he became the 20,000th player in MLB history. There was no fanfare at Petco Park when Godoy came in to catch in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Mariners trailing 12-1. The 26-year-old from Venezuela signed with St. Louis in 2011 and joined the Seattle system last winter. The list of big leaguers began in 1871. First on the alphabetical chart is reliever David Aardsma and last is pitcher Tony Zych.

DENVER (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets are roaring into the playoffs with momentum. The Blazers won 10 of their last 12, including a regular-season finale win over the Nuggets. Denver has gone 13-5 since losing star Jamal Murray to a season-ending knee injury. The teams meet up in a first-round series beginning Saturday night in Denver. The series marks the returns of Carmelo Anthony and Jusuf Nurkic to Denver. Anthony spent eight years in Denver before forcing his way out and Nurkic requested a trade in 2017 after Nikola Jokic beat him out in Denver.