ID Lottery

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Idaho Cash

19-24-29-38-43

(nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

Lotto America

26-36-47-48-52, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3

(twenty-six, thirty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $6.35 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Day

7-5-8

(seven, five, eight)

Pick 3 Night

0-6-4

(zero, six, four)

Pick 4 Day

4-0-1-5

(four, zero, one, five)

Pick 4 Night

0-1-2-2

(zero, one, two, two)

Powerball

03-19-27-37-40, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(three, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $218 million

Weekly Grand

03-14-17-26-32

(three, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-two)