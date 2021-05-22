Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOTTERY

Oregon officials bet that lottery will boost COVID-19 shots

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials are betting that the desire to win $1 million in a lottery will boost the percentage of residents who are vaccinated against the coronavirus. With only half of the people living in Oregon either fully or partially vaccinated, Oregon Lottery officials approved a plan Friday to hold a lottery in which those who have been vaccinated by June 27 will be eligible. If Oregonians have received at least a first dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, they are automatically entered to win through the state’s vaccine database. Other states are also trying the tactic, including New York, Maryland and Ohio.

BIAS CRIME ARREST

Woman faces bias crime charge after shoving child to ground

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman faces a bias crime charge after police say she shoved a child to the ground and told them she did it because of his race. KOIN-TV reports around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a disturbance at a retail store in Cedar Hills. A deputy arrived and heard from witnesses that a woman had pushed a 9-year-old to the ground and into the side of a parked vehicle, causing scrapes on his knees. The sheriff’s office says Lacy Lenahan also told deputies that while in the store she intentionally threw an item at someone because of their race. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer.

WILDFIRE POWER BLACKOUTS

Utility commission approves blackouts for wildfire season

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Public Utility Commission has approved temporary rules for the upcoming 2021 wildfire season including controlled blackouts, otherwise referred to as “public safety power shutoffs.” KATU-TV reports the rules cover the use of shutoffs, as well as utility reporting requirements. While common measure in California during fire season, the use of power shutoffs is relatively new in Oregon. The first known shutoff in the state was in September 2020 when thousands of residents near Mt. Hood had their power cut by Portland General Electric. Officials said fire risk became high with hot and windy conditions and that branches and debris coming into contact with power lines could spark a blaze.

KIDNAPPING POLICE GUNFIRE

Man accused in kidnapping, shootout faces murder charge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Woodburn man accused of kidnapping a Gervais 17-year-old and leading law enforcement officers on a chase that ended in an exchange of gunfire is accused of killing the teen. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a grand jury on Thursday indicted Kenneth William Peden III in the death of Oliver “Ollie” Taylor. The grand jury also found the two Silverton police officers and one Marion County Sheriff’s deputy justified in shooting at Peden. Investigators said none of the bullets fired by Sgt. Jonathan Lamoreaux, Officer Braden Andersen or Senior Deputy Ron Cereghino hit Peden or Taylor. It wasn’t immediately known if Peden has a lawyer.

BENTON LAWSUIT AGAINST COUNTY

Benton prevails in lawsuit against county over firing

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The former director of the now-defunct Clark County Department of Environmental Services Don Benton was awarded nearly $68,000 in his lawsuit against Clark County. The Columbian reports his two former employees, Christopher Clifford and Susan Rice, each received six-figure awards from a jury Thursday in Clark County Superior Court. The trio was laid off about two weeks after Benton submitted a whistleblower complaint about then-county manager Mark McCauley. The complaint accused McCauley of illegal actions and political retaliation. Trial testimony showed Clifford apparently helped Benton draft the complaint, and Rice looked it over. They filed their lawsuit in December 2016 in Clark County Superior Court alleging hostility and retaliation during their employment.

OREGON-INDIGENOUS PEOPLES’ DAY

Oregon to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day in October

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The state of Oregon will recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day under a new bill passed by the Oregon Legislature. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that beginning with Monday, Oct. 11, the state will recognize that Christopher Columbus’ “discovery” of the Americas is historically inaccurate and unworthy of celebration. HB 2526 passed the Oregon Senate on Tuesday with a vote of 22-7. It was approved by a 50-5 vote of the House late last month. The bill was brought forth by the Legislature’s only Indigenous lawmakers, Rep. Tawna Sanchez and Rep. Teresa Alonso-Leon. Sen. Minority Leader Fred Girod spoke against the bill. Girod said that while this was a tough bill to vote no on, he felt it unnecessary to “trash” Columbus in the process.

POLICE CHIEF RETIRES AMID PROBE

Springfield police chief retires amid investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Officials say Springfield Police Chief Richard Lewis is retiring effective June 1 after he was placed on leave in late March. The Register-Guard reports Lewis had been on paid leave during what city officials called an administrative personnel investigation. The announcement about Lewis’ leave in March came after the state agency that licenses public safety personnel forwarded the city manager a complaint about his actions when firing a recruit. City spokeswoman Amber Fossen said Wednesday the investigation continues. City Manager Nancy Newton has appointed former Portland assistant chief of police Andrew Shearer to serve as interim chief.

HOMELESS CAMP REMOVAL

Portland to increase homeless camp removals

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland says it will increase the number of urban homeless camps they remove because of public health and safety risks beginning Monday. KOIN-TV reports the “more assertive approach” from the city’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program comes after officials said the number and size of the encampments have increased since the coronavirus pandemic began. From March to July 2020, campsite removals ceased altogether following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Multnomah County Health Department. Officials say removals then resumed but in a drastically reduced capacity following a revised protocol for campsites that posed the greatest health and safety risks.