Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PLANE EMERGENCY LANDING

Flight from Pasco forced to make emergency landing in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say an Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Yakima after reports of possible sparks onboard. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Alaska Airlines Flight 2256 heading from Pasco to Seattle Friday morning made the unexpected landing after a flight attendant reported possible sparks in the galley. Alaska Airlines said in a news release there was no fire or smoke. There were no injuries and all passengers deplaned at the airport. It’s unclear how many passengers were onboard. The turboprop-powered plane was a De Havilland (Bombardier) Dash 8. The news release said their maintenance team is taking a closer look at what happened.

HEALTH DIRECTOR ATTACKED

Health director says he was attacked in Tacoma, Washington

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The director of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, an Asian man, says he was attacked on a footbridge in Washington’s second-largest city. The News Tribune reports that Dr. Anthony Chen said he doesn’t think the assault in Tacoma, Washington, was connected to his ethnicity, but it comes at a time of increased concern about violence directed toward Asians. In a blog posted Friday afternoon, Chen wrote he was assaulted as he walked across the Chihuly Bridge of Glass. He said he noticed a man damaging public property and tried to talk to him. Chen said he wasn’t seriously hurt. Wendy Haddow, spokeswoman for the Tacoma Police Department, says the alleged attack occurred about 1:40 a.m. May 19.

AMAZON-DISCRIMINATION ALLEGATIONS

Ex-Amazon worker in Everett sues over alleged discrimination

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A former manager for an Amazon, Inc. facility in Everett and four other former and current employees have sued the company, claiming they were subjected to gender and racial discrimination and retaliation. The Daily Herald reported that 40-year-old Diana Cuervo alleged in the lawsuit that her supervisor Christopher Stoia made derogatory comments about her accent and Latin American heritage when she managed delivery operations for an Amazon robotics station. Cuervo was born in Columbia. Stoia could not be reached for comment. A LinkedIn account for an Amazon worker by that name appeared to have been deleted. Amazon has disputed the claims.

MAN DEAD-DEPUTY FIRES

Man found dead inside van shot himself, not at deputy

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) — The Medical Examiner’s Office says a man found dead inside a van last week after a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy fired at him in Spanaway killed himself. The 52-year-old died of a rifle wound to the head. Deputies were called to an intersection near an apartment building on May 12 to check on a suspicious person parked in the area. Within a minute of arriving, the deputy told dispatchers shots had been fired. The sheriff’s office says the man fired a gun as the deputy approached and the deputy returned fire, believing he was being shot at. A SWAT team found the man dead.

CAPITAL GAINS TAX LAWSUIT

Second lawsuit filed seeking to invalidate capital gains tax

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Washington Attorney General Rob McKenna has filed a lawsuit seeking to strike down the state’s new capital gains tax, arguing it is an illegal income tax. The Seattle Times reports the lawsuit, filed Thursday in Douglas County Superior Court, was brought on behalf of state residents including manufacturing business owners, investors, and the Washington State Farm Bureau. It’s the second such lawsuit filed challenging the new tax. The state Legislature this year passed a capital-gains tax meant for the state’s wealthiest residents. The measure adds a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 a year, such as profits from stocks or business sales.

BENTON LAWSUIT AGAINST COUNTY

Benton prevails in lawsuit against county over firing

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The former director of the now-defunct Clark County Department of Environmental Services Don Benton was awarded nearly $68,000 in his lawsuit against Clark County. The Columbian reports his two former employees, Christopher Clifford and Susan Rice, each received six-figure awards from a jury Thursday in Clark County Superior Court. The trio was laid off about two weeks after Benton submitted a whistleblower complaint about then-county manager Mark McCauley. The complaint accused McCauley of illegal actions and political retaliation. Trial testimony showed Clifford apparently helped Benton draft the complaint, and Rice looked it over. They filed their lawsuit in December 2016 in Clark County Superior Court alleging hostility and retaliation during their employment.

SEXUAL ASSAULT-GUILTY PLEA

Kent man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen

KENT, Wash. (AP) — A Kent man has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from a sexual abuse of a teenager at Olympic National Park. Thirty-six year old Christopher James Kuna was at a gathering with family and friends at the park when he gave alcohol to the 14-year-old victim and sexually assaulted her in August 2020. That’s according to Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman. The plea agreement said Kuna was a trusted family friend of the victim and her family. The maximum penalty is life in prison. Kuna is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington state’s largest county says keep the masks on

SEATTLE (AP) — Despite recent COVID-19 guidance from federal and state authorities, top health officials in Washington’s most populous county are urging people to continue wearing face masks in public, indoor settings. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin issued a directive Thursday strongly recommending that residents wear face coverings whether or not they are vaccinated until 70% or more of the county’s residents 16 and older are fully inoculated. Duchin says there’s no way to know who is vaccinated and it’s impractical for businesses to determine that. His directive says some 57% of residents 16 and older in King County are fully vaccinated.

AP-US-CRUISE-LINES-ALASKA

Legislation raises hopes for Alaskan cruises this summer

There might be cruises to Alaska on big ships this summer after all. The House on Thursday voted to let large cruise ships sail directly from Washington state to Alaska without stopping in Canada. The Senate has already approved the change, so it goes next to President Joe Biden. Tourism officials in Alaska say the legislation is a lifeline for small businesses in the state that depend on tourists who arrive on the cruise ships. The cruise lines will have to meet health guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PURSE THEFT-ASIAN WOMEN

Man arrested, accused of stealing purses from Asian women

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say officers have arrested a man they think has been stealing purses and bags from more than a dozen women in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, Rainier Valley and Beacon Hill neighborhoods. The Seattle Times reports detectives believe he’s one of two men who has been approaching primarily Asian women between 40 and 80 years old outside grocery stores, then grabbing their bags and fleeing in a vehicle. According to probable-cause documents, the man was allegedly involved in about 14 cases of theft at Asian markets in Seattle from early April to mid-May. Police say most of the women had from $50 to $10,000 of cash in their purses.