AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Saturday, May. 22.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Saturday, May. 22 8:00 AM Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs Oregon Women Veterans’ Conference

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Tyler Francke, Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, tyler.francke@state.or.us, 1 971 239 6640

——————–

Saturday, May. 22 10:30 AM Multnomah County Commissioner Jayapal discusses FY 2022 county budget – Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal and County Budget Director Christian Elkin hold a ‘constituent coffee’ to discuss the FY 2022 county budget

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://multco.us

Contacts: Mulnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal, district2@multco.us

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScM5PSu9TAhEQgtc-XcdZyF_v2vuhr5qbsFbSexQuH3kkHfTg/viewform

——————–

——————–

Monday, May. 24 10:30 AM Oregon Cannabis Commission Health Equity Subcommittee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Jonathan Modie, OHA Public Health, PHD.communications@state.or.us, 1 971 246 9139

Zoom Meeting call line: 1-669-254-5252. Meeting ID: 161 953 6450