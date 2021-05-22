Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dallas 73, Central 47
McNary 51, West Albany 40
Silverton 64, Corvallis 30
Sprague 53, McKay 44
Sutherlin 52, Junction City 47
West Salem 55, South Albany 43, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Centennial vs. Sandy, ccd.
Oakridge vs. Monroe, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Catholic 79, Gresham 8
Hermiston 46, Chiawana, Wash. 41
McNary 53, West Albany 49, OT
Sprague 35, McKay 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gilchrist vs. Chiloquin, ccd.
Junction City vs. Pleasant Hill, ccd.
Marist vs. Harrisburg, ccd.
Oakridge vs. Monroe, ccd.
Sandy vs. Centennial, ccd.
South Eugene vs. Bend, ccd.
Sutherlin vs. Santiam Christian, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
