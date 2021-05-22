Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 3:22 PM

Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dallas 73, Central 47

McNary 51, West Albany 40

Silverton 64, Corvallis 30

Sprague 53, McKay 44

Sutherlin 52, Junction City 47

West Salem 55, South Albany 43, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Centennial vs. Sandy, ccd.

Oakridge vs. Monroe, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Catholic 79, Gresham 8

Hermiston 46, Chiawana, Wash. 41

McNary 53, West Albany 49, OT

Sprague 35, McKay 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gilchrist vs. Chiloquin, ccd.

Junction City vs. Pleasant Hill, ccd.

Marist vs. Harrisburg, ccd.

Oakridge vs. Monroe, ccd.

Sandy vs. Centennial, ccd.

South Eugene vs. Bend, ccd.

Sutherlin vs. Santiam Christian, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

