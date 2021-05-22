WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:Daily Game
0-9-0
(zero, nine, zero)Hit 5
12-28-29-34-41
(twelve, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000Keno
01-08-20-22-27-28-29-32-37-40-52-54-57-59-63-65-67-69-75-78
(one, eight, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-five, seventy-eight)Lotto
03-22-33-35-36-37
(three, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.8 millionMatch 4
13-16-20-23
(thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 millionPowerball
03-19-27-37-40, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(three, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $218 million
