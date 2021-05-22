Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Saturday, May. 22 12:00 PM Seattle King County NAACP commemorate ‘lives of Black and Brown people killed by police’ – Seattle King County NAACP hold a public event to ‘honor the lives of Black and Brown people killed by police, in King County and beyond, and to call for action’. Speakers include Seattle King County NAACP President Carolyn Riley-Payne, Attorney Craig Sims, and New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Rev. Dr Leslie Braxton

Location: 2200 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattlekingcountynaacp.org/, https://twitter.com/seattlekcnaacp

Contacts: Erica Conway, Seattle King County NAACP, vicepresident2@seattlekingcountynaacp.org

Sunday, May. 23 Bipartisan Reps. Steve Scalise and Pramila Jayapal on Gray TV’s ‘Full Court Press’ – ‘Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren’, with guests including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Weblinks: http://www.gray.tv

Contacts: Gray TV, 1 404 266 8333