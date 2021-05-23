Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — Even as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved earlier this month to ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, some blue states like Oregon and Washington are still holding on to certain longtime coronavirus restrictions. While Northwest states are adapting the new federal mask guidance they are maintaining indoor capacity restrictions, likely through the end of June. Officials in Oregon are split, some insisting life will soon feel like how it did in 2019, but first more people need to get vaccinated. And others say restrictions have lasted far too long and people are exhausted.

SEATTLE (AP) — Tribal leaders and some state legislators in Washington state have criticized Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in a joint statement after he vetoed a bill that would require improved consultation with tribes about climate investments. The Seattle Times reports that Inslee said the bill required tribal consent for some climate projects, and does not properly recognize the mutual, sovereign relationships between tribes and the state. Many said Inslee betrayed the tribes. Mike Faulk, spokesperson for Inslee, said the vetoed provision was too broad and that others remained in place. Inslee said he will convene tribal leaders to negotiate new bill language to replace the vetoed provision.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Fifteen military families have filed a lawsuit against a private company that manages housing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord over living conditions they say caused property damage and health problems. The Olympian reports the 51 plaintiffs filed the lawsuit earlier this month in Pierce County Superior Court against Lewis McChord Communities LLC and its parent company, Lincoln Military Housing. The lawsuit says the families had frequent water leaks leading to mold growth in their homes which thrived because of mismanagement and inadequate maintenance. Officials from Lincoln Military Housing said they are aware of the lawsuit and are “fully committed to ensuring our residents live in a safe and healthy environment every day.”

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say an Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Yakima after reports of possible sparks onboard. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Alaska Airlines Flight 2256 heading from Pasco to Seattle Friday morning made the unexpected landing after a flight attendant reported possible sparks in the galley. Alaska Airlines said in a news release there was no fire or smoke. There were no injuries and all passengers deplaned at the airport. It’s unclear how many passengers were onboard. The turboprop-powered plane was a De Havilland (Bombardier) Dash 8. The news release said their maintenance team is taking a closer look at what happened.