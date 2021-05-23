Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DENVER (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 34 points and led Portland’s 3-point barrage that sparked the Trail Blazers’ 123-109 win over the Denver Nuggets in the opener of their first-round playoff series Saturday night. The Blazers hit 19 of 40 shots from beyond the arc, and Lillard, sporting silver sneakers that were a fitting choice for his sterling performance, had five of them. Subs Carmelo Anthony and Anfernee Simons added four each as the Blazers outscored Denver by 24 points from beyond the arc.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit a two-run, bases-loaded single and Fernando Tatis Jr. came around and scored on an error on the play to highlight the five-run fifth inning for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 for their eighth straight win. The Padres can sweep their third straight series if they beat the Mariners on Sunday. Overall, the Padres have won 11 of 12 games. Seattle has lost five straight. The game was tied at 1 when the Padres broke through against left-hander Justus Sheffield in the fifth.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — There was a big number reached in Major League Baseball during the San Diego Padres’ 16-1 blowout over Seattle, and it had nothing to do with runs. Because when Mariners backup catcher José Godoy made his big league debut Friday night, he became the 20,000th player in MLB history. There was no fanfare at Petco Park when Godoy came in to catch in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Mariners trailing 12-1. The 26-year-old from Venezuela signed with St. Louis in 2011 and joined the Seattle system last winter. The list of big leaguers began in 1871. First on the alphabetical chart is reliever David Aardsma and last is pitcher Tony Zych.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Robert Dugger and left-hander Anthony Misiewicz were reinstated by the Seattle Mariners one day after they and two other relievers were placed on the COVID-19 injured list after the team reported a positive case in its traveling party. Manager Scott Servais says the Mariners are fortunate to get them back in the bullpen. The Mariners lost 16-1 in a series opener against the San Diego Padres. The Mariners did not identify who tested positive. Right-handers Will Vest and Drew Steckenrider remain on the COVID IL.