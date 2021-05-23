Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OREGON-REOPENING

Oregon among blue states slow at lifting COVID restrictions

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — Even as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved earlier this month to ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, some blue states like Oregon and Washington are still holding on to certain longtime coronavirus restrictions. While Northwest states are adapting the new federal mask guidance they are maintaining indoor capacity restrictions, likely through the end of June. Officials in Oregon are split, some insisting life will soon feel like how it did in 2019, but first more people need to get vaccinated. And others say restrictions have lasted far too long and people are exhausted.

BILL VETO-GOVERNOR CRITICISM

Washington governor criticized over climate bill veto

SEATTLE (AP) — Tribal leaders and some state legislators in Washington state have criticized Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in a joint statement after he vetoed a bill that would require improved consultation with tribes about climate investments. The Seattle Times reports that Inslee said the bill required tribal consent for some climate projects, and does not properly recognize the mutual, sovereign relationships between tribes and the state. Many said Inslee betrayed the tribes. Mike Faulk, spokesperson for Inslee, said the vetoed provision was too broad and that others remained in place. Inslee said he will convene tribal leaders to negotiate new bill language to replace the vetoed provision.

JBLM HOUSING LAWSUIT

Over a dozen JBLM families sue over housing conditions

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Fifteen military families have filed a lawsuit against a private company that manages housing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord over living conditions they say caused property damage and health problems. The Olympian reports the 51 plaintiffs filed the lawsuit earlier this month in Pierce County Superior Court against Lewis McChord Communities LLC and its parent company, Lincoln Military Housing. The lawsuit says the families had frequent water leaks leading to mold growth in their homes which thrived because of mismanagement and inadequate maintenance. Officials from Lincoln Military Housing said they are aware of the lawsuit and are “fully committed to ensuring our residents live in a safe and healthy environment every day.”

PLANE EMERGENCY LANDING

Flight from Pasco forced to make emergency landing in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say an Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Yakima after reports of possible sparks onboard. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Alaska Airlines Flight 2256 heading from Pasco to Seattle Friday morning made the unexpected landing after a flight attendant reported possible sparks in the galley. Alaska Airlines said in a news release there was no fire or smoke. There were no injuries and all passengers deplaned at the airport. It’s unclear how many passengers were onboard. The turboprop-powered plane was a De Havilland (Bombardier) Dash 8. The news release said their maintenance team is taking a closer look at what happened.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STANDARDIZED-TESTS

As US schools resume testing, large numbers are opting out

Standardized tests are returning to the nation’s schools, but with lower stakes and an option to opt out for many families. States are adopting a patchwork of testing plans after the Biden administration offered new flexibility during the pandemic. Some are shortening tests or delaying them, and many are lowering the stakes. Officials in some states say tests are the last thing students need right now, but the Biden administration ordered tests to resume to assess the impact of the pandemic. Some testing supporters are frustrated by the scattered approach, saying it will make it impossible to get a clear national picture of learning setbacks.

HEALTH DIRECTOR ATTACKED

Health director says he was attacked in Tacoma, Washington

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The director of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, an Asian man, says he was attacked on a footbridge in Washington’s second-largest city. The News Tribune reports that Dr. Anthony Chen said he doesn’t think the assault in Tacoma, Washington, was connected to his ethnicity, but it comes at a time of increased concern about violence directed toward Asians. In a blog posted Friday afternoon, Chen wrote he was assaulted as he walked across the Chihuly Bridge of Glass. He said he noticed a man damaging public property and tried to talk to him. Chen said he wasn’t seriously hurt. Wendy Haddow, spokeswoman for the Tacoma Police Department, says the alleged attack occurred about 1:40 a.m. May 19.

AMAZON-DISCRIMINATION ALLEGATIONS

Ex-Amazon worker in Everett sues over alleged discrimination

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A former manager for an Amazon, Inc. facility in Everett and four other former and current employees have sued the company, claiming they were subjected to gender and racial discrimination and retaliation. The Daily Herald reported that 40-year-old Diana Cuervo alleged in the lawsuit that her supervisor Christopher Stoia made derogatory comments about her accent and Latin American heritage when she managed delivery operations for an Amazon robotics station. Cuervo was born in Columbia. Stoia could not be reached for comment. A LinkedIn account for an Amazon worker by that name appeared to have been deleted. Amazon has disputed the claims.

MAN DEAD-DEPUTY FIRES

Man found dead inside van shot himself, not at deputy

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) — The Medical Examiner’s Office says a man found dead inside a van last week after a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy fired at him in Spanaway killed himself. The 52-year-old died of a rifle wound to the head. Deputies were called to an intersection near an apartment building on May 12 to check on a suspicious person parked in the area. Within a minute of arriving, the deputy told dispatchers shots had been fired. The sheriff’s office says the man fired a gun as the deputy approached and the deputy returned fire, believing he was being shot at. A SWAT team found the man dead.

CAPITAL GAINS TAX LAWSUIT

Second lawsuit filed seeking to invalidate capital gains tax

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Washington Attorney General Rob McKenna has filed a lawsuit seeking to strike down the state’s new capital gains tax, arguing it is an illegal income tax. The Seattle Times reports the lawsuit, filed Thursday in Douglas County Superior Court, was brought on behalf of state residents including manufacturing business owners, investors, and the Washington State Farm Bureau. It’s the second such lawsuit filed challenging the new tax. The state Legislature this year passed a capital-gains tax meant for the state’s wealthiest residents. The measure adds a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 a year, such as profits from stocks or business sales.

BENTON LAWSUIT AGAINST COUNTY

Benton prevails in lawsuit against county over firing

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The former director of the now-defunct Clark County Department of Environmental Services Don Benton was awarded nearly $68,000 in his lawsuit against Clark County. The Columbian reports his two former employees, Christopher Clifford and Susan Rice, each received six-figure awards from a jury Thursday in Clark County Superior Court. The trio was laid off about two weeks after Benton submitted a whistleblower complaint about then-county manager Mark McCauley. The complaint accused McCauley of illegal actions and political retaliation. Trial testimony showed Clifford apparently helped Benton draft the complaint, and Rice looked it over. They filed their lawsuit in December 2016 in Clark County Superior Court alleging hostility and retaliation during their employment.