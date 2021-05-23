Seattle takes 5-game losing streak into matchup with San Diego

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Mariners (21-25, third in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (29-17, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (4-1, 1.81 ERA, .88 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -239, Mariners +191; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Padres are 17-10 in home games in 2020. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .328, good for second in the National League. Trent Grisham leads the lineup with a mark of .383.

The Mariners have gone 9-13 away from home. Seattle ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .198 batting average, Mitch Haniger leads the club with an average of .257.

The Padres won the last meeting 6-4. Craig Stammen earned his third victory and Eric Hosmer went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for San Diego. Justus Sheffield registered his fourth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 11 home runs and is slugging .664.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 44 hits and is batting .257.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 9-1, .277 batting average, 1.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .163 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Wil Myers: (covid-19), Manny Machado: (shoulder).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Drew Steckenrider: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Ty France: (wrist).

