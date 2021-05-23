WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:Daily Game
5-1-4
(five, one, four)Hit 5
02-04-08-12-41
(two, four, eight, twelve, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000Keno
02-08-10-11-12-13-14-15-18-20-22-46-50-53-54-57-59-62-66-80
(two, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, forty-six, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-six, eighty)Match 4
02-03-06-21
(two, three, six, twenty-one)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $236 million
Comments