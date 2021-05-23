AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Sunday, May. 23.

Sunday, May. 23 Bipartisan Reps. Steve Scalise and Pramila Jayapal on Gray TV’s ‘Full Court Press’ – ‘Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren’, with guests including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Weblinks: http://www.gray.tv

Contacts: Gray TV, 1 404 266 8333

Tuesday, May. 25 Nordstrom Q1 2021 earnings – Nordstrom Q1 2021 earnings, for the department store chain

Weblinks: http://nordstrom.com, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Gigi Ganatra Duff, Nordstrom media, nordstrompr@nordstrom.com

Tuesday, May. 25 Multi-part ‘Borat’ special debuts on Amazon Prime Video – ‘Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine’ multi-part special debuts on Amazon Prime following October’s release of the Oscar-nominated ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’. Written by and starring Sacha Baron Cohen, the special consists of ‘Borat: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed ‘Sub-acceptable’ by Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision’, featuring additional footage from the movie; ‘Borat’s American Lockdown’, a 40-minute ‘reality show’ in which Borat spends five-days at the peak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with two conspiracy theorists; and ‘Debunking Borat (Documentary Short Specials)’, a collection of six shorts in which his roommates have their theories debunked by a team of experts

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/BoratSagdiyev, #Borat

Contacts: Amazon.com , Amazon-pr@amazon.com

CORPORATE DATA

