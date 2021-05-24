Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a TriMet bus driver was shot Saturday night while driving passengers. A bullet hole was found in the windshield, and the driver was being treated at a nearby hospital for what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police say the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. There were no reports of injuries to passengers on the bus. Police are investigating.

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — Even as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved earlier this month to ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, some blue states like Oregon and Washington are still holding on to certain longtime coronavirus restrictions. While Northwest states are adapting the new federal mask guidance they are maintaining indoor capacity restrictions, likely through the end of June. Officials in Oregon are split, some insisting life will soon feel like how it did in 2019, but first more people need to get vaccinated. And others say restrictions have lasted far too long and people are exhausted.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a man and his two daughters were hospitalized in Seattle after suffering symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning aboard a boat. KOMO-TV reports the family was off shore when the father called for help because his daughters were experiencing symptoms common to carbon monoxide poisoning. The U.S. Coast Guard says the man was complaining of dizziness, a young teenage daughter had delirium and loss of motor function and the youngest daughter was unconscious. Crews got the family into fresh air and performed first aid. The cause wasn’t immediately clear, but the Coast Guard says crews could smell significant exhaust on the boat.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials are betting that the desire to win $1 million in a lottery will boost the percentage of residents who are vaccinated against the coronavirus. With only half of the people living in Oregon either fully or partially vaccinated, Oregon Lottery officials approved a plan Friday to hold a lottery in which those who have been vaccinated by June 27 will be eligible. If Oregonians have received at least a first dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, they are automatically entered to win through the state’s vaccine database. Other states are also trying the tactic, including New York, Maryland and Ohio.