Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — In another hopeful sign that the travel industry is bouncing back in Washington after pandemic-induced lows last year, Amtrak says it’s restoring daily service on 12 long distance routes, including two that run through Seattle. Starting Monday, both the Chicago to Seattle/Portland and the Seattle to Los Angeles routes will resume daily service. The routes had previously only been operating three times a week due to low ridership during the pandemic. The Amtrak Cascades route will also add a second round trip between Seattle and Eugene starting Monday and a third round trip on the Seattle to Portland segment will also be added.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Thurston County Sheriff’s office says a 32-year-old Olympia man was shot while breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house. Deputies responded to a shooting on Cooper Estates Ln NW around 1 a.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s office says the man had forced his way into his ex-girlfriends home armed with a metal pipe. The woman, her children, and her current boyfriend were inside the home at the time. Police say the woman’s boyfriend allegedly shot the man. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. Once he is stable, he’ll be booked into Thurston County Jail.

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — Even as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved earlier this month to ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, some blue states like Oregon and Washington are still holding on to certain longtime coronavirus restrictions. While Northwest states are adapting the new federal mask guidance they are maintaining indoor capacity restrictions, likely through the end of June. Officials in Oregon are split, some insisting life will soon feel like how it did in 2019, but first more people need to get vaccinated. And others say restrictions have lasted far too long and people are exhausted.

SEATTLE (AP) — Tribal leaders and some state legislators in Washington state have criticized Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in a joint statement after he vetoed a bill that would require improved consultation with tribes about climate investments. The Seattle Times reports that Inslee said the bill required tribal consent for some climate projects, and does not properly recognize the mutual, sovereign relationships between tribes and the state. Many said Inslee betrayed the tribes. Mike Faulk, spokesperson for Inslee, said the vetoed provision was too broad and that others remained in place. Inslee said he will convene tribal leaders to negotiate new bill language to replace the vetoed provision.