Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice, including a 447-foot grand slam, and drove in six runs for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Seattle Mariners 9-2 to sweep a nine-game homestand. The 22-year-old superstar sent Petco Park into a frenzy on a sunny afternoon when he drove a 1-0 pitch from Robert Dugger to the base of the batter’s eye in straightaway center field with one out in the seventh. Knowing it was gone, Tatis took a few steps and, holding his bat by the barrel, flipped it aside before starting his trot.

SEATTLE (AP) — Josef Martínez converted a penalty kick in the 86th minute to help Atlanta United to a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders. Atlanta (2-1-3), which had won back-to-back games and is unbeaten in three straight, had 63% possession and snapped the Sounders’ four-game win streak. Brooks Lennon drew a foul, conceded by Brad Smith, in the area and Martínez scored from the spot to make it 1-all. Raúl Ruidíaz headed home a corner kick by João Paulo to give Seattle (5-0-2) a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.

UNDATED (AP) — Miami went to the NBA Finals as a No. 5 seed a year ago. Denver became the first team in NBA history to rally from a pair of 3-1 deficits on its way to the Western Conference finals. The roads were not easy then. They’re not looking easy now, either. The Heat and the Nuggets will be the first teams in these playoffs to take the floor and try to avoid 2-0 deficits. Miami trails Milwaukee 1-0 in their East first-round series, and Denver lost the home-court advantage to Portland with a Game 1 loss in their West opener. The rematches are Monday night.