Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Police: Portland bus driver shot while driving passengers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a TriMet bus driver was shot Saturday night while driving passengers. A bullet hole was found in the windshield, and the driver was being treated at a nearby hospital for what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police say the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. There were no reports of injuries to passengers on the bus. Police are investigating.

Oregon among blue states slow at lifting COVID restrictions

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — Even as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved earlier this month to ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, some blue states like Oregon and Washington are still holding on to certain longtime coronavirus restrictions. While Northwest states are adapting the new federal mask guidance they are maintaining indoor capacity restrictions, likely through the end of June. Officials in Oregon are split, some insisting life will soon feel like how it did in 2019, but first more people need to get vaccinated. And others say restrictions have lasted far too long and people are exhausted.

Man, daughters suffer carbon monoxide poisoning on boat

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a man and his two daughters were hospitalized in Seattle after suffering symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning aboard a boat. KOMO-TV reports the family was off shore when the father called for help because his daughters were experiencing symptoms common to carbon monoxide poisoning. The U.S. Coast Guard says the man was complaining of dizziness, a young teenage daughter had delirium and loss of motor function and the youngest daughter was unconscious. Crews got the family into fresh air and performed first aid. The cause wasn’t immediately clear, but the Coast Guard says crews could smell significant exhaust on the boat.

Oregon officials bet that lottery will boost COVID-19 shots

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials are betting that the desire to win $1 million in a lottery will boost the percentage of residents who are vaccinated against the coronavirus. With only half of the people living in Oregon either fully or partially vaccinated, Oregon Lottery officials approved a plan Friday to hold a lottery in which those who have been vaccinated by June 27 will be eligible. If Oregonians have received at least a first dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, they are automatically entered to win through the state’s vaccine database. Other states are also trying the tactic, including New York, Maryland and Ohio.

As US schools resume testing, large numbers are opting out

Standardized tests are returning to the nation’s schools, but with lower stakes and an option to opt out for many families. States are adopting a patchwork of testing plans after the Biden administration offered new flexibility during the pandemic. Some are shortening tests or delaying them, and many are lowering the stakes. Officials in some states say tests are the last thing students need right now, but the Biden administration ordered tests to resume to assess the impact of the pandemic. Some testing supporters are frustrated by the scattered approach, saying it will make it impossible to get a clear national picture of learning setbacks.

Woman faces bias crime charge after shoving child to ground

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman faces a bias crime charge after police say she shoved a child to the ground and told them she did it because of his race. KOIN-TV reports around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a disturbance at a retail store in Cedar Hills. A deputy arrived and heard from witnesses that a woman had pushed a 9-year-old to the ground and into the side of a parked vehicle, causing scrapes on his knees. The sheriff’s office says Lacy Lenahan also told deputies that while in the store she intentionally threw an item at someone because of their race. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer.

Utility commission approves blackouts for wildfire season

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Public Utility Commission has approved temporary rules for the upcoming 2021 wildfire season including controlled blackouts, otherwise referred to as “public safety power shutoffs.” KATU-TV reports the rules cover the use of shutoffs, as well as utility reporting requirements. While common measure in California during fire season, the use of power shutoffs is relatively new in Oregon. The first known shutoff in the state was in September 2020 when thousands of residents near Mt. Hood had their power cut by Portland General Electric. Officials said fire risk became high with hot and windy conditions and that branches and debris coming into contact with power lines could spark a blaze.

Man accused in kidnapping, shootout faces murder charge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Woodburn man accused of kidnapping a Gervais 17-year-old and leading law enforcement officers on a chase that ended in an exchange of gunfire is accused of killing the teen. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a grand jury on Thursday indicted Kenneth William Peden III in the death of Oliver “Ollie” Taylor. The grand jury also found the two Silverton police officers and one Marion County Sheriff’s deputy justified in shooting at Peden. Investigators said none of the bullets fired by Sgt. Jonathan Lamoreaux, Officer Braden Andersen or Senior Deputy Ron Cereghino hit Peden or Taylor. It wasn’t immediately known if Peden has a lawyer.