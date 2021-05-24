WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
4-6-1
(four, six, one)Hit 5
05-15-16-20-40
(five, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $455,000Keno
09-10-12-13-14-17-20-29-30-33-40-43-48-55-59-64-71-74-75-76
(nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, forty, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six)Lotto
01-14-19-40-46-47
(one, fourteen, nineteen, forty, forty-six, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.9 millionMatch 4
04-07-17-20
(four, seven, seventeen, twenty)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $236 million
