WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

Hit 5

05-15-16-20-40

(five, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $455,000

Keno

09-10-12-13-14-17-20-29-30-33-40-43-48-55-59-64-71-74-75-76

(nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, forty, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six)

Lotto

01-14-19-40-46-47

(one, fourteen, nineteen, forty, forty-six, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million

Match 4

04-07-17-20

(four, seven, seventeen, twenty)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $236 million