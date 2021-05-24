AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, May. 24.

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, May. 24 3:30 PM House Dems speak at Poor People’s Campaign rally (virtual) – Poor People’s Campaign online rally to mark the release of the Third Reconstruction resolution in Congress. Participants include Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee and Pramila Jayapal

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org, https://twitter.com/unitethepoor

Contacts: Martha Waggoner, Repairers of the Breach, mwaggoner@breachrepairers.org, 1 919 295 0802

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 25 8:00 AM Seattle-Tacoma International Airport previews expanded North Satellite – Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hosts a media event to preview expanded and renovated North Satellite

Location: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 17801 International Blvd, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.portseattle.org/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Perry Cooper, Sea-Tac Airport, cooper.p@portseattle.org, 1 206 787 4923

Media please meet for escorting at the lower level of the main terminal at baggage claim 1. Please follow standard TSA checkpoint protocol for access, i.e. no multi-tools or unauthorized items

Tuesday, May. 25 Nordstrom Q1 2021 earnings – Nordstrom Q1 2021 earnings, for the department store chain

Weblinks: http://nordstrom.com, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Gigi Ganatra Duff, Nordstrom media, nordstrompr@nordstrom.com

Tuesday, May. 25 Multi-part ‘Borat’ special debuts on Amazon Prime Video – ‘Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine’ multi-part special debuts on Amazon Prime following October’s release of the Oscar-nominated ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’. Written by and starring Sacha Baron Cohen, the special consists of ‘Borat: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed ‘Sub-acceptable’ by Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision’, featuring additional footage from the movie; ‘Borat’s American Lockdown’, a 40-minute ‘reality show’ in which Borat spends five-days at the peak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with two conspiracy theorists; and ‘Debunking Borat (Documentary Short Specials)’, a collection of six shorts in which his roommates have their theories debunked by a team of experts

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/BoratSagdiyev, #Borat

Contacts: Amazon.com , Amazon-pr@amazon.com

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, May. 25 4:45 PM Nordstrom Inc: Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://shop.nordstrom.com/, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Trina Schurman, Nordstrom Investor Relations, 1 206 303 6503; Nordstrom IR, Nordstrom Investor Relations, invrelations@nordstrom.com;

Tuesday, May. 25 Nordstrom Inc: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://shop.nordstrom.com/, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Rob Campbell, Nordstrom Investor Relations, 1 206 233 6550; Nordstrom IR, Nordstrom Investor Relations, invrelations@nordstrom.com;

Wednesday, May. 26 New Amazon Fire tablets begin shipping – Amazon’s new Fire HD 10, Fire HD 10 Plus, Fire Kids Pro and Fire HD 10 Kids tablets begin shipping

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Amazon Media Hotline, amazon-pr@amazon.com