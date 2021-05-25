Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DRIGGS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho judge had to declare a mistrial in a three-year-old rape case after 11 people failed to show up for jury duty. EastIdahoNews.com reports 7th District Judge Steven Boyce declared the mistrial on Monday after just 38 out of 60 potential jurors called for jury selection showed up for duty. Several other potential jurors were dismissed because they knew some of the people involved in the case or felt they couldn’t be fair. Those who failed to show up could face fines or jail time. The mistrial means the trial for Ryan Richard Berry of Tetonia will be rescheduled.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has agreed to allow the state Legislature to intervene in two lawsuits that challenge the same restrictive voter initiative law, meaning taxpayers will pay for two separate legal teams in each case. The Idaho Press reported that the Legislature will be represented by the Idaho attorney general’s office in one case and private attorneys in the other case. Some have said the defenses will argue different aspects of the law, while others have said it is a waste of taxpayer dollars.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho education officials say the state’s primary challenge in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is helping students make up lost ground due to missed instructional time. The Idaho Department of Education identified that as a top priority in its draft plan announced Monday for spending $440 million the state is receiving in federal American Rescue Plan money for some 300,000 students in grades K-12. The U.S. Department of Education requires the plan. Idaho officials are taking public comments on the plan through June 1. State officials say last fall’s early reading assessment showed a 5% drop from the previous year in K-3 students reading at grade level.

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man is missing after a weekend boating accident on the Salmon River. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office described 31-year-old David Andrew Spencer as an angler from Cottonwood. Someone contacted the sheriff’s office to report the boating accident near Demon’s Drop Rapids at about 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, and the person said Spencer was unaccounted for after the accident. The sheriff’s office says Spencer was wearing all black clothing and wasn’t using a lifejacket or other personal flotation device when the accident occurred. Law enforcement officers and search and rescue teams from several agencies searched the area but Spencer had not been found as of Monday morning.